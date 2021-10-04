WILLIAJSON – The Athens Wildcats girls soccer team grinded out a road win against Williamson on Saturday by a score of 1-0.
The defensive battle saw the only goal of the match come in the first half as Addy Wheeler notched in a goal that was assisted by Hannah Walker.
Despite only connecting the one goal, the Wildcats dominated in the shots-on-goal category. The road team was able to put 15 shots on goal while the Williamson Warriors only tallied three. Athens also put together eight corner kicks while the Warriors did not have any.
The Wildcats will host Wyalusing next Tuesday for another NTL contest. Their record now sits at 7-4 overall and 5-0 in conference play.
Boys Soccer
Athens 3, North Penn-Liberty 0
ATHENS – After a scoreless half, the Wildcat offense broke open in the second half to put away three goals in the final 15 minutes of the game.
Scoring the goals near the end of the game were Brayden Post, Daniel Horton and Mason Hughey. Hughey finished the contest with one goal and one assist.
Athens held the advantage of shots on goal against Williamson by a count of 14-1.
They now hold a record of 6-6 overall and improve to 5-1 in NTL play. They will return to the pitch on the road on Wednesday at Northeast Bradford.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 7, Newark Valley 0
CANDOR – The Eagles once again raced out to another blowout victory on the pitch on Saturday in an IAC contest.
Scoring the goals for the Eagles were Mason Holmes and Jacob Banks, who had two each. Holmes also tallied an impressive three assists while Jacob Banks dished out one.
Addison Young had two goals in the win as well with an assist. Hunter Bates had a goal and an assist, while Lucas Knute tallied an assist.
SVEC dominated in the shots-on-goal category by a count of 28-2.
The Eagles now improve to a 7-3 record on the season. They will have another IAC contest on the road on Tuesday when they visit Dryden.
