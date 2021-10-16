ODESSA — Much like it has most of the season, the Waverly defense came up big. However, this time it was in a different situation. Instead of shutting down teams offensively, the Wolverines needed two big stops in the fourth quarter against Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour, including a fourth and two stop with 30 seconds to go.
On that play DJ Shaw and Cayden Turcsik both blew up the middle of the WG/OM offensive line to make the stop on Travon Jones, a player they were unable to stop for the majority of the contest. The Seneca Indians were just 27 yards away from tying up the ball game late.
That allowed the Wolverines to come away with the 25-19 victory while capturing a Division V title in the process; allowing Waverly to host a sectional playoff game in three weeks.
“We knew that we had to have that stop on defense,” said Waverly linebacker DJ Shaw. “That was what we came up with when we needed it, so that was incredible.”
The division title did not come easy for the Wolverines, in fact, the contest saw six lead changes. Including the final one with 9:41 left in the contest. Joe Tomasso found Brady Blauvelt for the only touchdown pass of the game, putting Waverly up by a score of 23-19. The Wolverines were successful on the conversion to take a six-point lead.
It took a while for the Waverly passing game to get going as the team dropped four balls on the first five passes. However, the Red and White struck first with a 21-yard field goal early in the game to take a 3-0 lead.
After a stop on defense, the Seneca Indians got the ball once again. They used star running backs Owen Scholtisek and Jones throughout the next few drives as they would score nearly every time they got the ball, with each drive taking significant time off the clock.
They used one of those on a criss-cross play from the double wing offense to have Jones score on a long run to take a 7-3 lead.
“Owen and Travon are two of the best athletes that we will see this season,” said Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller.
After trading possessions, Tomasso and the Waverly offense received another opportunity. The possession started with less than four minutes to go in the half, but the offense ran the ball down the field to cap off the drive with a three-yard quarterback draw from Tomasso; a play the Wolverines ran a lot of in the matchup.
That gave them a 10-7 lead heading into the break; but not before an end of the half scare, as the Seneca Indians converted on a hail Mary on the final play, but it was called back due to a holding penalty.
Coming out of the half, the teams traded touchdowns again for two more lead changes.
A 66-yard run from Jones gave the Senecas back the 13-10 lead, while Waverly grabbed it right back on the next possession with another short run from Tomasso, this time from four yards out.
Jones’ final touchdown run of the night came from 22 yards on a reverse to give Watkins Glen its final lead of the night at 19-17 after a blocked extra point.
That allowed for Tomasso and Blauvelt to connect on the final of the touchdown of the night in the final quarter followed by two big stops back-to-back.
Tomasso finished the night 91 yards rushing and 59 yards through the air on a season-low six completions. Gage Tedesco finished the contest leading the Wolverines in rushing with 103 yards, while Jay Pipher had two catches for 32 yards. Blauvelt followed closely behind with two catches for 18 yards.
Jones bulldozed his way for 138 yards on the ground through 18 carries. Scholtisek finished second for the Senecas in the losing effort with 47 yards.
“This was a very important game for us and this was my first ever championship.” noted Shaw. “It’s big for not only me, but for the rest of the guys and for Coach Miller and to play for my dad at the same time is awesome.”
Waverly now moves to an impressive record of 7-0 with just two regular season games left to go. Next week they will host Oneonta before they travel to Susquehanna Valley the next week.
Then the sectional playoffs will begin as the Wolverines have the opportunity to host the entire sectional playoffs by finishing undefeated in the division. That game against Oneonta next Friday will start at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
