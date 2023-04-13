A tale of two fishermen (me)

Trout fishermen approach their sport from many different angles and a variety of philosophies, sometimes unyielding and adamant in their manner of pursuing the fish.
While some don’t hesitate to dunk worms and other live bait options in front of a brook, brown or rainbow, at the other end of the spectrum is the fly fisher who casts only dry flies to a trout, considering the sub-surface a demilitarized zone of sorts. Some spin fishermen toss lures, while many fly fishers strip streamers or tempt trout with nymph patterns, in tune with the entomology of the stream.
Too, all trout are not created equal in the eyes of many, as evidenced by the stocked vs. wild debates on message boards and online fishing forums.
I am, at various times of the season, all of these anglers.
It’s true. While I’m most at home on a remote mountain trickle loaded with wild brook trout, there are times, I admit, when I will shamelessly dredge up a few stocked trout and clip them onto a stringer for the ride home and, eventually, a trip to the frying pan. Hey, they taste great, and if the Fish & Boat Commission is going to putteth, occasionally I am going to taketh without guilt. I’ll use spinning gear, usually pitching small spinners to tempt a few stockies, often sharing the same pool with more than one other like-minded angler.
Throughout the bulk of the season, however, I have a singular focus on wild trout, toting a 3- or 4-weight fly rod of seven feet, six inches or perhaps 8-6 if the forest canopy permits, stalking brook or brown trout in backcountry settings where I’m more likely to share the stream with a raccoon, deer, or bear than another angler. And if I do cross paths with a fisherman, we’re on the same wavelength, searching for the same solitude more so than the same fish. Some of the small waters I visit without knowing their name; others will never be identified in print.
I’ve come to accept my wide-ranging angling ways, perfectly comfortable to catch-and-keep a stocked fish on occasion but at the same time treating wild trout with reverence, pinching down the single barbed hook, and wetting my hands before cradling them to admire their striking beauty before a quick release. While at times I take to a stocked trout water as a meat hunter, I consider it sacrilege to creel a wild trout, and in my mind it all makes perfect sense.
My trout season has a customary flow. Typically, April is my time to hit some stocked waters to keep a few trout — rarely, if ever, a five-fish limit. Just enough to have a few fish for a meal, and to provide a surf-and-turf (trout and venison tenderloin) meal for my sister and brother-in-law when they visit every summer.
By May, my attention has fully turned to spring gobblers, and I’ve learned over the years not to attempt the turkey and trout biathlon, which involves hunting in the morning and fishing in the afternoon or evening. That quickly leads to total exhaustion and takes away from evening roosting duties for the next morning’s hunt.
In June and then on into September, the wild trout waters I visit with any regularity hold their temperature at levels comfortable for trout, if not for a wet-footed angler. In rare instances I’ll visit a special regulation stocked water where fish are still available in good numbers, but by then I’m a total catch-and-release guy and have put the spinning gear away, except for Susquehanna and Chemung river smallmouths.
My fly-fishing forays often involve dry flies, but not always. Wild brook trout readily attack anything that floats into their feeding lane, not taking time to inspect the artificial offering. Summertime trout fishing is most fun of all, casting grasshopper, ant and beetle patterns that yield explosive strikes that belie their typically small size. I’m perfectly fine, in high-water situations, with going deeper with nymph patterns, or even stripping a streamer when conditions require.
My “stock the freezer with stockies” mentality will soon transition to turkeys, then wild trout with a catch-and-release philosophy. If that sounds like I’m an angler of many faces, I guess I am. And I’m perfectly fine with that.
