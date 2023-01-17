Wolverines roll over visiting ND

WAVERLY — The Waverly boys basketball team hosted the Notre Dame Crusaders on a landmark day for junior standout Joey Tomasso.
Tomasso scored a career-high 37 points, including his 1,000th career point, en route to a 77-55 win.
While the looming landmark may have distracted some, the Wolverines set the tone at both ends of the court from the tip.
Tomasso dominated on the offensive side, and defensive pressure muffled the Crusader offense. Waverly jumped to a 14-3 lead early in the first and never quit.
Tomasso paced the offense the entire game, getting his 1,000th career point with seven minutes to go in the third quarter. Teammates Isaiah Bretz, Hogan Shaw, Jay Pipher, Jon Searles and Jake VanHouten each added seven or more points.
Waverly head coach Lou Judson tipped his cap to his team’s defensive efforts.
“I think our defensive pressure got to them (Notre Dame) a little bit. We were locked in with this 1,000 points of Joey’s hovering over us,” Judson said.
The Wolverines continued to pressure Notre Dame at both ends of the court, growing a 23-point lead in the third quarter.
Notre Dame’s offense matched Waverly from midway through the third. However they could not close the gap. Waverly maintained the lead for the 77-55 win.
Judson credited his players for a solid team effort.
“Overall I was pleased with our entire team today. It was definitely a very good team win.”
While the team is racking up the wins recently, Judson expressed caution.
“Things are going pretty good — but we are not going to accept that for what it is. We got a lot of work to do.”
