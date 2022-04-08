Waverly's Romano signs with Nazareth College

WAVERLY — Waverly senior Bella Romano made her commitment to play softball at Nazareth College official with a signing ceremony on Tuesday night.
Part of the draw to Nazareth was the relationships Romano has built with the coaching staff throughout the recruitment process.
“They are very nice and very welcoming,” Romano said. “They give the information you need and they’re very straightforward.”
On top of that, being on campus felt natural to her.
“Stepping on the campus, it was one of those moments that was like ‘this feels right,’” she said.
Romano plays third base and outfield for the Lady Wolverines, and said she will likely continue at those positions for the Golden Flyers.
The opportunity to see the field also played a role in selecting Nazareth over other schools.
Romano also got looks from Russell Sage College and Misericordia University.
“I knew I would get a better experience at Nazareth with a smaller roster,” she said.
Romano, who will major in physical therapy, is looking forward to what lies ahead.
“I’m looking forward to the friendships and being able to keep playing the game at the next level,” she said. “I’m hoping to be one of those teammates that’s there to help, and someone that always wants to get better. That brings the team up.”
Kayla Whitman — who coached Romano growing up, and now again at the high school level — expressed excitement for her.
“I’m so glad I get to have her again for her senior year,” Whitman said. “We’re really excited for her and what her future holds. We know she’s going to rock it.”
Before going to Rochester in the fall, Romano is focused on having a successful senior campaign, and noted that she will look back fondly on her high school career.
“I’m definitely going to miss it,” she said. “While I’ll be gaining friendships, I’ll also miss my friends here, and my travel ball team is going to be hard to let go of.”
