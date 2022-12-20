ATHENS — The Athens boys and girls swim teams swept Elk Lake in their home pool, with the girls winning 105-75 and the boys winning 104-58.
The girls’ team would grab wins in two relay events and six in individual events.
Taylar Fisher headlined the day for the girls’ team with her win in the 100-fly with a time of 1:11.23, which qualified her for Districts.
She also picked up individual win in the 200-yard individual medley (2:35.78).
Fisher was also part of the 200-yard medley relay team of Olivia Cheresnowsky, Elizabeth Denlinger, and Taegan Williams, who took first place in the event with a time of 2:06.39.
She also won another relay event with Cheresnowsky, Olivia Thompson, and Williams in the 200-yard freestyle (1:40.64).
Also picking up individual wins for the Lady Wildcats were Williams in the 200-yard freestyle (2:10.02) and the 500-yard freestyle, while Elizabeth Denlinger took first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:22.38), and Cheresnowky in the 100-yard backstroke (1:10.16).
For the boys, the Wildcats would take wins in two relays and eight individual events, with Ethan Hicks and Ethan Denlinger leading the way.
Hicks picked up wins in the 200-yard medley relay with Ryan Gorman, Josh Leonard, and Ronel Ankam with a time of 1:57.37 while also winning individually in the 200-yard individual medley (2:17.46) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.51).
Hicks would put together a District qualifying time in the 200-individual medley during the meet.
Ethan Denlinger would also have a strong showing, winning in the 200-yard medley relay and also the 200-yard freestyle relay with Gorman, Chris DeForest, and Ankam with a time of 1:40.64 to go along with his wins in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.66), and the 500-yard freestyle (5:45.40).
Also with individual wins for Athens was DeForest in the 50-yard freestyle (23:81) and the 100-yard freestyle (53.76), and Gorman in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:19.51).
Athens is back in the pool for the Keep the Beat Invitational at Elk Lake on December 30.
