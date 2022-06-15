ScoresWednesday, June 8

Mansfield 54, Towanda 39 Waverly 43, Elmira 36 Tioga 50, Edison 21 Waverly 51, Edison 12 Mansfield 45, Candor 24 Athens 40, Watkins Glen 36 Elmira 44, Watkins Glen 34 Athens 61, Towanda 60 Tioga 43, Trumansburg 38 Candor 34, Trumansburg 24

StandingsTeam W-L GB

Athens 2-0 — Mansfield 2-0 — Tioga 2-0 — Waverly 2-0 — Elmira 1-1 1 Candor 1-1 1 Edison 0-2 2 Towanda 0-2 2 Trumansburg 0-2 2 Watkins Glen 0-2 2

———ScheduleWednesday, June 15Waverly High School Gym

Elmira vs. Edison, 4:30 p.m. Towanda vs. Candor, 5:25 p.m Waverly vs. Mansfield, 6:20 p.m. Trumansburg vs. Athens, 7:15 p.m. Watkins Glen vs. Troy, 8:05 p.m.

Waverly Jr. High Gym

Candor vs. Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Elmira vs. Trumansburg, 5:25 p.m. Edison vs. Watkins Glen, 6:20 p.m. Towanda vs. Troy, 7:15 p.m. Mansfield vs. Athens, 8:05 p.m.

———Wednesday, June 22Athens High School Gym

Waverly vs. Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m. Edison vs. Troy, 5:25 p.m. Waverly vs. Tioga, 6:20 p.m. Candor vs. Athens, 7:15 p.m 8:05 p.m.- No Games

Old Athens Gym

Elmira vs. Towanda, 4:30 p.m. Watkins Glen vs. Tioga, 5:25 p.m. Elmira vs. Troy, 6:20 p.m. 7:15 p.m.- No Game 8:05 p.m.- No Games

———Wednesday, June 29Waverly High School Gym

Elmira vs. Mansfield, 4:30 p.m. Waverly vs. Candor, 5:25 p.m. Waverly vs. Athens, 6:20 p.m. Edison vs. Candor, 7:15 p.m. Trumansburg vs. Troy, 8:05 p.m.

Waverly Jr. High Gym

4:30 p.m.— No Game Elmira vs. Athens, 5:25 p.m. Mansfield vs. Troy, 6:20 p.m. Trumansburg vs. Towanda, 7:15 p.m. Edison vs. Towanda, 8:05 p.m.

———Wednesday, July 6Waverly High School Gym

Watkins Glen vs. Towanda, 4:30 p.m. Waverly vs. Towanda, 5:25 p.m. Trumansburg vs. Mansfield, 6:20 p.m. Candor vs. Troy, 7:15 p.m. Athens vs. Tioga, 8:05 p.m.

Waverly Jr. High Gym

Waverly vs. Trumansburg, 4:30 p.m. Watkins Glen vs. Candor, 5:25 p.m. Tioga vs. Troy, 6:20 p.m. Edison vs. Athens, 7:15 p.m. Edison vs. Mansfield, 8:05 p.m.

