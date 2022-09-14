ROME — Athens and Sullivan County traveled to face Northeast Bradford for an NTL cross country meet on Tuesday. Both the NEB boys and girls squads went 2-0, while both Athens teams defeated Sullivan County.
Girls
NEB topped Athens 19-42 and Sullivan County 15-50, while Athens beat Sullivan County 21-36.
NEB’s Gracelyn Laudermilch finished in 20 minutes, 30 seconds to take first overall.
Sara Bronson paced Athens with a time of 21:02 to take second overall.
The Lady Panther took third through fifth place, with Anaiah Kolesar (21:16) in third, Amelia Kapr (22:24) in fourth and Lilah Hughes (22:33) in fifth.
Emma Bronson was the second Athens runner to finish — and sixth overall — with a time of 22:51, while Thea Bentley took seventh in 23:37 and Emily Henderson was eighth in 26:33.
Athens’ Olivia Cheresnowsky finished tenth with a time of 27:48, one second ahead of teammate Abby Prickett.
Boys
The Panthers won 19-42 over Athens and 15-50 over Sullivan County, and Athens got a 21-36 win over Sullivan County.
State medalist Creed Dewing picked up where he left off for NEB, finishing first with a time of 18:08, 53 seconds ahead of Athens’ Ethan Hicks, who ran a 19:01 to take second.
NEB’s Norman Strauss took third overall with a time of 19:24, with teammate Aidan Kapr placing fourth in 19:26.
Ayden Finch ran a 19:30 to take fifth for NEB, and Dayton Russell was sixth in 19:36.
Athens’ Ethan Denlinger was seventh with a time of 19:44 and NEB’s Ryan Jones was one second behind in eighth.
Nate Prickett (20:47), Ronel Ankam (21:20) and Carter Lewis (21:50) completed Athens’ top five.
Both teams will run again next Tuesday, as Athens will host Sayre and Troy, while NEB will travel to Canton.
Wellsboro and Sayre at Canton
CANTON — The Sayre girls cross country team picked up a win on Tuesday during a tri-meet with Canton and Wellsboro.
The Canton boys and girls teams went a combined 4-0 on the day. Sayre’s girls beat Wellsboro while the Hornets took down the Redskins in boys action.
Girls
Canton defeated Wellsboro 23-30 and Sayre 20-34. Sayre picked up a win against Wellsboro.
Kali Wesneski paced the Lady Warriors with a time of 25:33 which earned her second overall behind Wellsboro’s Madeline Gage.
Emmie Tymeson was third overall with a time of 26:30, and Laci Niemczyk took fourth in 27:11.
Sayre’s Corey Ault posted a 27:42 to place fifth overall.
Jazmyn Hicock recorded a 28:38 for Canton, while Rose Shikanga (28:53), Deborah Shikanga (29:29) and Isabella Russo (32:32) rounded things out for Sayre.
Boys
The Warriors defeated Sayre 20-38 and topped Wellsboro 25-31, and Wellsboro won over Sayre.
Sayre’s Sam Claypool ran a 21:25 to finish third overall and Brayden Vroman led Canton with a 21:49, good for fourth.
Wellsboro’s Chris Greenwalt was first overall.
Lawrence Halbfoerster was fifth overall with a time of 22:12 for the Warriors, while Simon Wile (22:40), Hunter Brackman (23:29), Joshua Hess (23:56) and Tyler Engel (31:10) also competed for Canton.
Sayre’s other runner in the boys race was Mark Golden, who posted a 26:27.
Both Sayre and Canton will be back in action next Tuesday as Sayre travels to Athens and Canton hosts Northeast Bradford.
