CONKLIN — The last two years resulted in leaps and bounds for the Waverly boys soccer program. On Tuesday night, they participated in their first sectional playoff game in five years.
The Wolverines traveled to Susquehanna Valley for a first round matchup between No. 9 Waverly, and the eighth-seeded Sabers. The visitors took the contest all the way until the end and even controlled the entire first overtime period before falling in double overtime in sudden death fashion by a score of 1-0.
“The boys definitely rose to the challenge tonight and I’m so proud of them all,” said Waverly Head Coach Eric Ryck. “They did everything in their power to win, but we got caught in a tough sequence of events and it led to an unlucky goal.”
The only goal of the game came in the 98th minute, with 12 minutes left to go in the second overtime period. Thomas Ricci received a pass on the left side and ripped the ball into the top right corner, right past Waverly goalie Cameron Mclsaac, who played an outstanding game.
Mclsaac finished the contest with a whopping 20 saves for the Wolverines.
Though Waverly was outnumbered in the shots on goal tally by a count of 20-9, the team saw close targets from the likes of Brennan Traub, Griff Schillmoeler, Charlie Larabee and Alex Emanuel.
Two of which were nearly goals in the first overtime period. The red and white also saw a significant contribution on the defensive end from Declan Murphy.
The Sabers also controlled the majority of the corner kicks in the matchup with four compared to Waverly’s one.
“They nearly played 100 minutes of tough soccer, and it was some of the best they have played all season,’’ noted Ryck. “It’s been a great season for us, and I’m looking forward to what we have in the future.”
With the loss in the first round of the Section IV Class C playoffs, the Waverly Wolverines end the season with a 7-6 record with plenty of talent returning for next season.
Susquehanna Valley advances to the quarterfinal round with the win and bumps their record up to 5-6-2. They travel to take on the Chenango Valley Warriors, who come into that matchup 14-0 and the No. 1 seed in the Class C bracket, on Friday.
