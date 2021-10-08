SAYRE — Bringing in one of the best teams in the state in your class for homecoming is not the usual practice, but that is what Sayre has done with Troy paying the Redskins a visit at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Playoff implications abound.
Troy is second to Southern Columbia in the current District IV Class AA playoff standings and is well set to be home through the district semis – if the Trojans can win out.
Sayre sits in fifth and needs to pull off an upset or two – with Troy and South Williamsport (a possible first-round playoff opponent at the home of the team that wins that game) on the docket along with an Athens team that will need a win at the end of the year.
Offensively, Troy likes to run the ball. How run-heavy are the Trojans? Troy averages five passes a game and has a total of 123 passing yards.
Clayton Smith, Damien Landon and QB Justice Chimics are Troy’s main weapons. Smith has 730 rushing yards and seven scores on 107 carries. Landon has 122 runs for 574 yards and four TDs, and Chimics has 40 carries for 351 yards and five TDs.
Gavin Cohick and Jeff Roy have combined for eight of Troy’s 15 receptions for 74 yards and a score.
Troy has allowed two TDs this season, and Sayre will need to execute at a high level to put points on the board. Troy is allowing 113 rushing yards and 68 passing yards a game.
Sayre runs the ball a little more than it passes, but the yardage dispersal is closer with 1,218 rushing yards and 998 yards through the air.
Brayden Horton is the key to Sayre’s offense with 398 rushing yards and nine scores to go along with his 998 passing yards and six TDs against four interceptions.
The Redskins have three of the top 20 receivers in District IV in Josh Arnold, Luke Horton and Jackson Hubbard. Arnold’s a possession receiver with 191 yards and a score on 19 receptions. Luke Horton has 302 yards and two TDs on 17 receptions and Hubbard has 301 yards and two scores on 17 catches.
In addition to Brayden Horton, Sayre’s running game revolves around David Northrup, who has 319 yards and seven TDs on 51 carries, Zack Garrity with 210 yards and four scores on 33 runs, and now that he’s back, Jake Bennett who has 17 carries for 105 yards and two TDs.
Northrup, Garrity, Glen Romberger and Cayden Firestine lead the defense and will need to be on their game to give the offense the opportunity to score enough to win.
