Athens senior Kaden Setzer signed his National Letter of Intent on Monday to wrestle for Division I Kent State University. Above, front row from left, Kelly and Scott Setzer (father), Kaden, Denise (mother), and Bill Bresser. In the back row, from left, are Assistant Coaches David White, Jay White, Kyler Setzer (brother), and Head Coach Shawn Bradley.
ATHENS — Athens senior Kaden Setzer has put in thousands of hours of work in the wrestling room over the years and it all paid off on Monday as he signed with Division I Kent State University.
Setzer, who finished his Athens career with 95 wins, said Kent State was the right fit for him.
“Kent State had my major, it was a nice school and it just seemed like the best pick all around,” said Setzer, who said it wasn’t a long process in terms of Kent State recruiting him to wrestle there. “A couple weeks ago my dad reached out and it kind of just went from there. (They) called me and we set up a recruiting trip and I verbally committed.”
Setzer was having the best year of his high school career this season and was on the verge of winning a North Section title when he injured his knee in the 132-pound finals match. He would gut it out and compete at districts, but ended up finishing seventh and did not advance.
“He definitely improved. Maybe he didn’t win a district title, but I would have loved to have seen what he (could have done) this year without that knee,” Athens coach Shawn Bradley said.
For Setzer, the tough ending to his high school career only proved to be more motivation as he began to rehab and look forward to wrestling at the next level.
“It wasn’t satisfying and it just pushed me even more,” said Setzer of his senior year.
Bradley has witnessed the growth in Setzer, who improved his win total each year with the Wildcats.
“Three years ago, I’m watching Gavin (Bradley) beat the crap out of Kaden ... that’s (now) a really close match. That’s a long way to come in three years,” Bradley said.
Setzer, who is planning on majoring in architecture at Kent State, credited Bradley and assistant coaches Jay White, David White and his dad, Scott Setzer, with helping him get to this point.
“It’s been awesome. Having the coaching staff I’ve had and how good it is — it’s just a great coaching staff,” Setzer said. “They are always beating on us and just getting us prepared.”
It was a special day for Bradley as he watched Setzer accomplish a goal that most high school wrestlers can only dream of.
“It’s awesome. He earned it. He’s got a lot of work coming in front of him, but I know he can do it,” Bradley said. “He’s a great kid. He’s going to work his butt off. He’s got the opportunities in front of him, now he’s got to make the right choices and make the most out of it.”
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
