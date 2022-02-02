ODESSA — Odessa-Montour hosted Spencer-Van Etten in a game that decided the IAC South Small School division championship. The Panthers overcame a pesky Indian defense for a 44-26 win and claimed their first division title in 25 years.
S-VE showed no signs of nerves, and cruised to a 10-1 first-quarter lead.
Sophia Dutra and Rhiana Lawrence hit three point shots in the quarter. Hannah Martinez and Abby Bunce each added a bucket as well.
With that solid start, each of those four girls played a prominent role in the Panther attack throughout the game.
The Indians pressed and attempted to force turnovers, but S-VE was patient and made good decisions with the ball.
Despite the occasional miscue, the Panthers’ lead grew to 24-6 by halftime.
S-VE’s offense stalled in the third quarter.
Head coach Justin Cole bemoaned his team’s approach after the half.
“We sped it up and got a little antsy on offense,” he said. On defense, we might have relaxed a little bit, being up by that much at halftime.”
Odessa-Montour capitalized on frequent miscues and dominated the quarter, closing the gap to 27-17.
Cole acknowledged the Indian effort.
“It’s always tough to play in here,” he said. “They always play hard. It’s going to be 32 minutes of hard-nosed, physical basketball and that’s what it was.”
S-VE gathered themselves before the start of the fourth quarter.
They gave up a shot to O-M’s Mackenzie Cannon and then went on a run of their own.
Cole credited his team with returning to patient basketball.
“Towards the end, in the fourth quarter we settled back down,” Cole said. “When we ran our stuff, we got good looks. Once they kicked it back into gear, good things happened.”
Abby Bunce scored on S-VE’s first two possessions of the quarter.
On the third trip down the court, Taya Sousa pulled in a pass ahead of the Indian defense and put up a left-handed layup.
The Panther’s offensive woes ended there.
Martinez and Dutra paced the offense to the final buzzer.
The tandem scored four times for eight points to close out the game.
Bunce, Dutra, Lawrence and Martinez powered the S-VE attack.
Dutra led all scorers with 13 points.
Lawrence added three well-timed threes and a foul shot for 10 points. Bunce had eight points and Martinez finished with seven.
Cole credited the foursome with crucial contributions.
“Rhiana Lawrence hit quite a few big shots. She hit the three to seal it,” he said. “Our post players — Sophia Dutra and Abby Bunce — they really hit the boards hard and got a lot of rebounds down low. Hannah Martinez hustles her but off every second. She is our energy.”
Hannah Nolan led Odessa-Montour with 12 points.
Spencer-Van Etten’s next game is Saturday at Owego-Apalachin at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.