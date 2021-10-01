HUGHESVILLE — The best word to describe Athens’ 2021 football season is yoyo.
Athens is 3-2 after winning its first, third and fifth games of the season. The Wildcats lost the second and fourth games — and were shut out in both. Granted, Troy and South Williamsport each have an elite defense, but you can’t win without points.
Hughesville dropped its first four games of the season — getting outscored 144-44 — before routing Warrior Run last weekend, 46-7, to improve to 1-4.
Joey Swink triggers the Spartans’ offense but has hit just 22 of 67 passes for 305 yards two TDs and five picks. Luke Kaiser seems to have taken over under center and has been far more efficient in his three games, connecting on 13 of 25 passes for 224 yards with three picks and three TDs.
Brenden Knight leads the ground troops with 54 carries for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Aiden Barlett and JJ Gabel will get touches as will Swink.
Justin Fowler leads the receiving corps with 11 catches for 214 yards and two TDs. Angelo Ferrigno has nine receptions for 126 yards and two TDs, and Swink seems to have settled in at receiver with seven catches for 123 yards and a score.
Mason Hoppes and JJ Gabal lead the defense with help from Justin Fowler.
Athens counters with one of the top quarterbacks in the district in Mason Lister, who has hit 40 of 63 passes for 580 yards and seven TDs with two interceptions.
His top target is Karter Rude, who has 13 catches for 265 yards and three scores. Opponents also have to pay attention to Shayne Reid, who has nine grabs for 142 yards and two TDs out of the backfield, and JJ Babcock (8-110).
Reid leads Athens on the ground with 46 runs for 442 yards and three TDs. Lister has 101 yards and four scores.
Dylan Harford leads the defense with Troy Pritchard, Rude, Caleb Nichols and Chris Bathgate joining in.
