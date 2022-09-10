CANDOR – The Susquehanna Valley Sabers (1-0) pounded the rock 38 times for 260 yards to escape Candor with a 34-16 victory over the Spencer Van-Etten/Candor Eagles (0-2) on Friday.
The Eagles would find much more success on offense during the contest, but miscues once again would hamper drives throughout.
“We would get something going and all of a sudden we’d get a bad snap or a penalty or something stupid happens,” SVEC Head Coach Mike Chaffee said. “So those are things we need to clean up.”
The Sabers would open up the game on their first possession with an 11-play, 62-yard drive where they ran the ball on every play and set the tone for how their offense would operate.
Ian Harder would punch it in from the 3-yard line and after getting the two-point conversion, they would push the score to 8-0.
Their second touchdown drive would almost mirror their first, as they used an eight-play, 52-yard drive of all running plays with Anthony DiRose from four yards out in the second quarter.
After a failed two-point conversion, the Sabers would bolster their lead to 14-0 halfway through the second quarter.
Susquehanna would get two more touchdowns in the half, with DiRose breaking free on a big 29-yard run and quarterback Quinton Bowman calling his own number on fourth down and scoring a 12-yard touchdown.
The Sabers would take a comfortable 28-0 lead into the half, but the Eagles would continue to fight until the final buzzer.
After another touchdown by Susquehanna at the beginning of the fourth, the SVEC offense would finally find some traction.
The Eagles would start to go to their passing attack, and quarterback Jacek Terribury would find one of his favorite receivers in Hunter Harmon on two completions, with the latter going for a 43-yard touchdown.
Harmon would haul in an impressive five catches for 111 yards and a touchdown and when the Eagles started to go to the passing game, he delivered.
“Those two could be a real dynamic duo,” Chaffee said. “We just have to find ways to give them some time and create some space.”
The touchdown marked SVEC’s first of the season, and with the two-point conversion converted by Karson Kenville, they narrowed the gap to 34-8.
In the final minutes of the game, SVEC would once again find some traction and two completions from Teribury to Harmon would set up a 21-yard touchdown run for Teribury who was able to escape pressure and scramble out of the pocket.
After converting the two-point conversion on a shuffle pass to Cyrus Toyryla, the Eagles would close things to 34-16.
But with only 58 seconds left on the clock, their comeback attempt fell short as Susquehanna escaped with a 34-16 win.
“We just have to learn and we have to grow,” Chaffee said. “We are a young team, and we expect to have growing pains. We’re experiencing that now, but we’re going to work through it and get better.”
Teribury would finish the game 8-17 with 120 yards through the air, one touchdown, and two interceptions while rushing for 13 yards and a touchdown and also leading his team in tackles with six.
The running game would struggle against the Sabers’ defense in the effort but was paced by Karson Kenville who had 30 yards on the night.
SVEC would pick up just 98 rushing yards on 28 attempts on the night.
The Sabres were led by DiRose on the ground who used seven carries to gain 79 yards while scoring two touchdowns and Johnathan Cortese who notched 68 yards on five carriers.
Harder would add one touchdown with 46 yards while quarterback Bowman scored a touchdown and chipped in 21 yards on the ground and 55 through the air.
SVEC will continue to look for their first win of the year and will host the Sidney Warriors next Friday.
