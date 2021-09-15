WAVERLY — Waverly volleyball has made a knack in recent years for rallying to win in five sets. The Wolverines did just that again on Tuesday night against a solid Spencer-Van Etten winning in five sets.
The final set saw seven lead changes between the two teams. It ended with a score of 25-23 when Lillie Kirk spiked the ball over the net to give her Wolverines the victory.
The scores of the first two sets were 25-20 and 25-14 in favor of S-VE. The Panthers showed control on the nets in the second frame and even held the lead for a portion of the third set as it looked like they would initially come away with the win; but that was when Waverly woke up.
“Before the third game started they came together as a team and made a change with the attitude and worked hard for every point,” said Waverly Head Coach Charity Meyers.
The Wolverines won the third and fourth sets by scores of 25-22 and 26-24, making sure it came right down to the wire in all three sets they won.
S-VE exchange student Ajsa Zakova led her team in two categories with 13 assists and six aces, with the majority of those aces coming in the first set. Hailey Thigpen had two blocks while Sophia Dutra and Marah Cooper had six kills each.
Brilynn Belles paced Waverly with 17 service points to go along with nine digs and seven aces. Peyton Shaw followed closely behind her teammate with 15 service points and 10 digs. Leading the team in digs and assists was Micaela Lauper with 14 and seven. Lillie Kirk and Sydney Nierstedt had seven and six kills respectively in the victory.
“I am beyond proud of how they played and the heart they put in the rest of the night to pull off the win,” noted Meyers. “I hope we can just keep building on the momentum of tonight.”
Waverly will return to the court with a 2-0 record on Thursday when they take on Newark Valley at home. That game will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Tioga 3, Candor 2
There was no shortage of five-set matches in local volleyball tonight as the Tigers also won in the maximum amount of sets played. This time the win came against defending state champion and Class C powerhouse Candor.
Much like Waverly, Tioga found themselves down after the first two sets. That was when they dug their heels in. After losing the first two by scores of 25-21 and 25-20, Tioga rattled off three straight wins by scores of 25-23, 25-19 and 25-20.
You can say it was a team victory, as Tioga saw hefty contributions all across the board. Julia Bellis led the blue and gold with 23 digs and 13 kills.
Nina Spano had 11 kills to go along with 11 service points. Molly Bombard also had 11 service points, 18 digs, and a team-best 23 assists. Reese Howey had 16 digs and six blocks.
Brooke Wilcox had an impressive 30 assists in the loss, while her teammate Shelby Schwartz had 19 kills and 12 digs.
Tioga now boasts a 3-0 record after taking down one of the favorites in Class C Section IV. They will defend their undefeated record at home on Saturday when they host their annual tournament. Pool play begins at 8:30 a.m.
