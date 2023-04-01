WAVERLY — The Waverly swimming program has produced some incredible talent over the years, but until Thursday it never had a swimmer earn a scholarship at the Division I level.
With his mom and members of his Wolverine family by his side, Waverly senior Jerrell Sackett signed his National Letter of Intent to swim for Division I St. Bonaventure University.
“That’s huge. Really in high school athletics people like to talk about the wins and the losses and the records, but when it really comes down to it it’s about setting these kids up to have a good, successful future,” said Waverly swim coach Josh Mastrantuono. “If we can get a kid to maybe a school they wouldn’t have thought about going to before, or open some other opportunity for them, that’s huge. Getting someone a scholarship to go to college nowadays, that’s huge.”
Sackett burst onto the swimming scene as a junior, and over the last two years has set multiple school, pool and league records. The standout also led the Wolverines’ 200 relay to a state title this season — as he swam an All-American time in the lead-off spot.
Despite all of his accolades, Sackett admitted that he wasn’t really paying attention to his future in a college pool.
“Really I was lagging in the recruiting process. I was kind of just, more or less, not looking because I was just not focused on it,” said Sackett. “I had a meeting with Waverly Superintendent Dr. Knolles and my coach, Josh Mastrantuono, and they put me onto some schools that were looking for me and they thought were going to be a good fit.”
Those schools included Canisius and Marist, but St. Bonaventure really stood out.
“I took a call with the coach, Mike (Smiechowski) at St. Bonaventure, and we discussed how his practices were, the campus style and the money aspect ... They took me up for a college visit and I met the team. We went to a basketball game and I saw a (swimming) practice, and it was fantastic. It was just an overall good experience,” Sackett said.
In the end, Sackett decided St. Bonaventure was the right fit.
“The class sizes are smaller which is really good for me. I could use the extra reinforcement from a professor,” Sackett said. “The campus is in the middle of a college town and there’s a lot of things to do around there. It’s not too far away from my mom, which is a good thing.”
What really sold Sackett on St. Bonaventure was the school’s reputation of leading students on the right path.
“The way that they help their students, I guess, progress along the lines of what they want to do in their life after you get your liberal arts out of the way is what I’m really looking for,” he said.
Sackett’s journey to a Division I swimming scholarship is pretty incredible. He was a diver on the Waverly team as an eighth grader and didn’t really focus on swimming until after a COVID-shortened sophomore season.
“I started in eighth grade and I was a diver who didn’t really swim ... After the COVID year I got off the diving board and got into the pool even though we had a really short year, like six meets,” he recalled. “From there, the next year I really started to dig in and I made it to states in five events. Over the summer, (I was) grinding it out every day and here I am. It’s pretty amazing.”
Sackett acknowledged that the work it took to get to this point has been intense.
“The work has been immense. I mean, you’ve got to go every single practice as hard as you can, sometimes two times a day,” Sackett said. “It starts to pay off when you feel yourself start to get faster, but you can’t let up. You’ve just got to keep putting in the work, coming to school, going to practice.”
Mastrantuono has been amazed by Sackett’s quick rise to the top.
“The growth, the maturity and everything he has done in the pool is unbelievable. I mean he’s undoubtedly the best sprinter that the program has ever had,” the Waverly coach said. “He’s got three individual school records, a school record in all three relays, a state title in the 200 relay, multiple state place winnings, league records, pool records — I mean on and on and on.”
Mastrantuono is thrilled to have Sackett as someone who the younger swimmers in the Waverly program can look up to.
“We have a good core of modified kids now in middle school and younger high schoolers who have been swimming with him now for multiple years and see him and see that success,” Mastrantuono said. “Especially in a small town like we are in, you don’t see a lot of people going out on Division I scholarships, so kids seeing that and realizing it is possible and it is a reality, even though we are in a small community like we are, (is important).”
Sackett said he remembers looking up to former Wolverine standout and current record-breaking RIT swimmer Mike Atanasoff — and he’s happy to be that person for younger swimmers in Waverly.
“I mean it’s amazing. Swimming on the Waverly team and seeing these younger kids coming and they look at me — and I see myself in them and how I looked at Mike Atanasoff. To be a role model for them is really amazing, and being on this team is an absolute dream,” Sackett said.
Sackett will head to Olean as a highly-touted recruit who is expecting to step into the pool right away for the DI Bonnies.
“They said I am their second fastest guy right now, so I’ll be on their “A” relays immediately,” he said. “I’ll be a center of attention really because a freshman coming in as (a member of) an “A” relay, (the St. Bonaventure coach) said he never does that and it’s pretty much unheard of for freshmen to be that fast. He’s really excited.”
The Waverly senior said he’s looking to lower his times in the pool and has his sights set on winning races at the college level.
“The goal is to (go) from 20.45 (seconds in the 50) to 20.0 or 19, and then keep dropping the times — and hopefully then I can win something,” Sackett said.
Sackett said he will work with Mastrantuono this summer to get ready for the next level.
“We’re going to put in the work and grind it out — and hopefully I’ll be ready,” he said.
Out of the pool, Sackett is undecided on a major but has some ideas on what he might do in the future.
“I really want to be a chiropractor and chiropractic therapist, and I think it would be really cool just because of the initial relief you give people,” said Sackett, who also likes the idea of working on the tech side of things. “I like phones and computers ... I’m keeping my options open.”
Sackett will head off to college with plenty of memories and relationships that he built during his time as a Waverly Wolverine.
“Probably the people,” Sackett said on what he will miss most. “The relationship that I have with my coach is something that so far I don’t think I can ever find again. It’s like I’m his brother. The relationships that I’ve built with people in this school and the way that they act around other people is amazing. It’s one of a kind.”
