CICERO — The greater Valley area is sending 11 athletes to the New York State Championships on Friday.
With seeds ranging from sixth to 25th, there are a few seeded to medal.
The highest-seeded local athlete is Spencer-Van Etten senior thrower Elliot Walter in the discus. After logging a personal record throw covering 145 feet, 2 inches last Wednesday, Walter is looking up at just five others at the state meet. Led by Fonda-Fultonville senior Alessandro Saltsman’s seed distance of 190-1, there are only three throwers coming in with a seed mark of over 160 feet.
There are also only eight throwers with seed marks over 135 feet, so the opportunity is there for Walter to medal.
Staying with individual performers, Waverly’s MIcah Chandler is seeded eighth in the 400-meter hurdles with a seed time of 58.21.
Top seed Neil Howard, a sophomore from Taconic Hills, has a seed time of 55.31 to lead a group of six runners to post seed times of under 57 seconds. There is just one other runner seeded behind Chandler to poit a time under a minute.
Shifting to relays, Waverly’s 4x100 relay team of juniors Kayleb Bechy and Jerell Sackett, sophomore Chandler and senior Sam VanDyke are seeded seventh with a best tome of 43.83.
University Prep from Rochester has a seed time of 42.55, but no other team is seeded at under 43.25.
Junior Treyton Moore and freshman Payton Fravel are the team’s alternates.
Waverly’s other relay teams are each seeded ninth.
The girls 4x100 team of juniors Abbey Knolles, Natalie Garrity and Kennedy Westbrook along with senior Olivia Nittinger have a seed time of 50.99. Westhill from the Syracuse area is the top seed, having put down a 49.27. There are just two other teams to break the 50-second barrier and Waverly is one of six squads to have a seed time under 51.
Alternates for the team are freshmen Kiley Stillman and Addison Westbrook.
Also seeded ninth is Waverly’s boys 4x400 relay team made up of senior Kaden Wheeler, Moore, Sackett and Chandler. The team beat its previous best by about four seconds in the Section IV final and enters the meet Friday with a seed tome of 3:32.56.
Bishop Ludden from Syracuse has the top seed with a 3:23.23 and there are four other teams to beat the 3:30 mark. Waverly joins five other teams under 3:33.
Alternates for the squad are VanDyke and Fravel.
Finally, Waverly’s Bechy will run in the 100-meter dash on Friday hoping to get to the next round. Seeded 25th, Bechy has his work cut out for him, but advancing is a definite possibility if he can throw down his best run.
Johnson City junior standout Dayzin Legare is the top seed with a time of 10.62 and there are 14 other runners in the field who broke the 11-second barrier at sectionals last week.
