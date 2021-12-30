TOWANDA — The Athens Lady Wildcats defeated Northeast Bradford 28-26 in the Valley Christmas Tournament Girls JV Championship on Wednesday.

Athens led 6-5 after one quarter, and outscored NEB 13-6 in the second to take a 19-11 lead into halftime.

NEB staged a comeback and trailed 27-26 with a minute to go, but Athens held on for the victory.

Addy Wheeler scored 12 points and added six rebounds and six steals, all game highs.

Sara Bronson and Mya Thompson each scored seven points for the Lady Wildcats. Bronson and Thompson also dished out three assists each.

Emma Neuber and Kelsea Moore each scored eight points to lead NEB, and Lillie Maynard scored six.

Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 229. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

