Morning Times Girls Cross Country All-STars

Athens’ Sara Bronson, right leading sister Emma, is the Morning Times Girls’ Runner of the Year.

 Morning Times file photo

Runner/Newcomer of the Year: Sara Bronson, Athens

Bronson burst on the scene and ran at the front of the Athens pack all season. Add in the best run at the state meet and Bronson gets both Newcomer and Runner of the Year.

Also on the Morning Times Girls Cross Country All-Star team:

Harper Minaker — Waverly

Emma Bronson — Athens

Elizabeth Vaughn — Waverly

Olivia Nittinger — Waverly

Thea Bentley — Athens

Isabella Matisco — Spencer Van-Etten

Kristin Baker — Spencer Van-Etten

Recommended for you

Load comments