WAVERLY — Waverly’s boys took three of four from Lansing and the Lady Wolverines were 4-for-4 in an Interscholastic Athletic Conference match.

The win for the Waverly boys was significant because the Bobcats are second to Waverly in the large school division. The Wolverines had a nine-point lead coming in at 47-1 to Lansing’s 38-10. With the league season winding down, Waverly has increased its lead to 11 points — 50-2 to Lansing’s 39-13.

Waverly’s ladies basically had a walkover as Lansing’s girls team has just three players.

Boys

Waverly 3, Lansing 1

Dominick Wood had the game and the series for the Wolverines on Thursday, opening with a 277 on the way to a match-best 625. Zach Vanderpool added a 234 in the middle of a 613 for the Wolverines, and Trenton Sindoni opened a 582 with a 217.

Waverly won the first game 1,029-796, and the second 958-875 before falling 961-927 in the third game. Waverly won in total pins 2,914-2,632.

Also for Waverly, Cody Blackwell finished a 536 with a 207, Ashton Pritchard rolled a 524, and Tristan Campbell finished with a 479 total. Ethan Roberts rolled a 201 game in an exhibition role.

Parker Quelette led Lansing with a 563 that included a 212 in his last game, and Michael Day finished his 531 with a 211.

Girls

Waverly 4, Lansing 0

The competition might not have been there, but Waverly’s ladies had a very strong outing anyway.

Victoria Houseknecht had the day’s top highlight for the ladies, following an opening-game 175 with a 258 on the way to a 578.

Waverly won the games 832-327, 902-454 and 784-397 to take the point for total pins 2,518-1,178.

Rachel Houseknecht had a very steady 539 with games of 178, 179 and 182, and Shantilly Decker opened her 509 with a 176.

Also for Waverly, Serenity Conklin had a 484, Sage Garrison rolled a 416 and Emily Houseknecht finished with a total of 332.

Keara Armstrong led Lansing with a 471 that included a 196 in the middle game.

Waverly has a break in the schedule before visiting Edison on Feb. 1.

