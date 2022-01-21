WAVERLY — Waverly’s boys took three of four from Lansing and the Lady Wolverines were 4-for-4 in an Interscholastic Athletic Conference match.
The win for the Waverly boys was significant because the Bobcats are second to Waverly in the large school division. The Wolverines had a nine-point lead coming in at 47-1 to Lansing’s 38-10. With the league season winding down, Waverly has increased its lead to 11 points — 50-2 to Lansing’s 39-13.
Waverly’s ladies basically had a walkover as Lansing’s girls team has just three players.
Boys
Waverly 3, Lansing 1
Dominick Wood had the game and the series for the Wolverines on Thursday, opening with a 277 on the way to a match-best 625. Zach Vanderpool added a 234 in the middle of a 613 for the Wolverines, and Trenton Sindoni opened a 582 with a 217.
Waverly won the first game 1,029-796, and the second 958-875 before falling 961-927 in the third game. Waverly won in total pins 2,914-2,632.
Also for Waverly, Cody Blackwell finished a 536 with a 207, Ashton Pritchard rolled a 524, and Tristan Campbell finished with a 479 total. Ethan Roberts rolled a 201 game in an exhibition role.
Parker Quelette led Lansing with a 563 that included a 212 in his last game, and Michael Day finished his 531 with a 211.
Girls
Waverly 4, Lansing 0
The competition might not have been there, but Waverly’s ladies had a very strong outing anyway.
Victoria Houseknecht had the day’s top highlight for the ladies, following an opening-game 175 with a 258 on the way to a 578.
Waverly won the games 832-327, 902-454 and 784-397 to take the point for total pins 2,518-1,178.
Rachel Houseknecht had a very steady 539 with games of 178, 179 and 182, and Shantilly Decker opened her 509 with a 176.
Also for Waverly, Serenity Conklin had a 484, Sage Garrison rolled a 416 and Emily Houseknecht finished with a total of 332.
Keara Armstrong led Lansing with a 471 that included a 196 in the middle game.
Waverly has a break in the schedule before visiting Edison on Feb. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.