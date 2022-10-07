Strong LB corps leading the way for Wildcats' D

ATHENS — The Athens football team has a high-flying offense with plenty of standouts leading the way, but the Wildcat defense deserves plenty of praise for their performance so far this year.
Leading that charge has been a strong linebacker unit featuring seniors Caleb Nichols and Brandon Jennings, junior Josh Martin and sophomore Kolsen Keathley.
“Our defense has been pretty tough and our linebackers have been those unsung types of guys,” Athens coach Jack Young said. “They are just tremendous. You have some of the hardest working guys in our program.”
Jennings leads the team in tackles with 54 and has one sack from his linebacker spot — a position that is brand new to the senior.
“I’ll start with Brandon Jennings. He’s a guy who came in for his senior year and really didn’t have a place, so we talked to him (about) not only offensively but defensively changing positions,” Young said. “He’s playing middle linebacker for us and he’s been a free safety for three years. He’s done a pretty stellar job as far as getting better every week and being able to withstand the physicality of being in the middle. He’s just done a tremendous job.”
Jennings admitted there was a learning curve moving from the secondary to linebacker.
“It was pretty difficult at first, understanding the different things that I had to do — from making sure everybody is in the right coverage to making sure everybody is in the right gap,” he said.
Martin is right behind Jennings with 50 tackles and has a pair of tackles for loss this season.
“Josh Martin, I think you would have to search very hard to find a better linebacker ... there’s a lot of responsibility on Josh and he’s just done a stellar job. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s physical and (he has) done a great job,” Young said.
Keathley called Nichols, who has 27 tackles on the year, the leader of the linebacker group, and the senior LB takes that role seriously.
“I think the biggest thing is just making sure we’re all doing our responsibilities and filling the gaps that we’re supposed to because if one person misses their gap it messes up the whole defense,” said Nichols, who is also the Wildcats’ leading rusher.
While his leadership is key, he can also make all the plays from his linebacker spot.
“Caleb Nichols is such a natural, tough football player,” Young said.
Keathley is the other new guy to the LB group. The sophomore may not be listed as a linebacker — you’ll find him under defensive back in the program — but he is essentially the fourth guy in the middle of the field for the Wildcats.
“I’m kind of put there to just cover the flats since I’m kind of fast. It works well (for) me because I like to be up in there. I don’t like open field stuff, to be honest,” Keathley said. “I prefer to be close to the action and use my hands. That’s one thing I’m working on right now is trying to use my hands better around the edge.”
Keathley has impressed in his second season with the Wildcats, racking up 35 tackles with three being behind the line of scrimmage.
“Kolsen Keathley is a sophomore and he keeps getting better and better,” Young said.
Nichols has also been impressed with the new linebackers.
“Brandon Jennings has stepped up in the middle and Kolsen Keathley has stepped up on the outside with his speed — nobody really gets around him,” Nichols said.
Accountability is one word that the Athens linebackers kept bringing up at their practice on Thursday.
“We hold ourselves accountable and everyone else accountable for the responsibilities we’re supposed to have,” Jennings said.
“Linebackers hold the line accountable for their gaps, responsibilities, making sure everybody is in check, and the secondary makes sure we know our coverages,” Nichols added.
One other thing that helps this group of Wildcats is knowing they are all on the same page — all working towards the same goals.
“I like to say that we have a bond like family ... We all know how to play. We all communicate and we all know what to do when we need to do it,” Keathley said.
“We really all have each other’s back, we all trust in each other to make plays,” Martin said.
The Athens defense, which has forced 10 turnovers this year, will be key if the Wildcats are going to accomplish those goals this season.
And this group of linebackers understands that they can’t attain those goals if they don’t keep doing their jobs and racking up wins on Friday nights.
“The goal this week is just (to) be 1-0 and beat North Penn,” Martin said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.