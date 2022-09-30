Wildcats finish second at D4 Team Championships By the Times editor Sep 30, 2022 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Athens’ Evan Cooper watches a shot during Thursday’s District 4 Team Championships. Photo Provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WILLIAMSPORT — The Athens golf team shot a 369 to finish second in the District IV Class AAA Team Championships on Thursday.Selinsgrove took first with a team score of 358.Evan Cooper led Athens with an 82, the second-best score of the day. Next for Athens was Dylan Saxon, who shot an 87.Nick Jacob (100), Brady Darrow (100) and Lucas Craft (101) also competed for the Wildcats.Cooper and Saxon will compete at the Individual Championships tomorrow. Wyalusing also represented Bradford County at Districts, competing at the AA level.The Rams posted a team score of 399 and finished ninth.Nick Salsman led Wyalusing with a 91, and Brody Fuhrey shot a 92. Both players will compete at the Individual Championships tomorrow.Kaeden Kusmierz, Conner Smith and Trehnon Hugo also competed for the Rams.Towanda's Paige Perry shot a 125 to qualify for tomorrow's Individual Championships in the AA girls competition.The District IV Individual Championships will tee off at noon tomorrow at Williamsport Country Club. Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT. 