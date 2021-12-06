WAVERLY — The 2021-2022 Waverly ladies invited Elmira in to open the season only to come away on the short end of a 53-38 score.
Waverly hung tough with Elmira, matching the Express point-for-point in the first quarter. Kennedy Westbrook, who led the Wolverines with 11 points, had seven of the 11.
The Wolverines’ defense stayed tough in the second quarter but Elmira still took a 21-15 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Elmira was hot from the field in the third quarter, nailing eight baskets in a 21-point barrage that gave the Express a 42-25 lead with a quarter to go. Jalea Adams, who led all scorers with 20 points on the night, led a balanced Express scoring effort in the period with six points.
Waverly found a little more offense in the fourth period to cut into Elmira’s lead as five of the eight players on the Wolverines’ roster put their names in the scorebook.
For the night, Peyton Shaw added seven points for Waverly with Lourden Benjamin and Olivia Nittinger adding five each.
Amarionah Dixon netted 12 for Elmira and teammate Lauren Miller had eight points.
Waverly will step back into the Interscholastic Athletic Conference on Tuesday, hosting Tioga at 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Owego 63, Tioga 40OWEGO — Tioga opened the Charlie Sibley Tournament by falling to the Owego Indians.
A cold start put the Tigers behind the 8-ball as Owego opened an 11-4 lead in the first eight minutes.
The Indians kept the pedal to the metal in the second quarter to take a 28-17 halftime lead.
The third period was even rougher on the Tigers as Owego popped for 22 points and held Tioga to six. The result was an insurmountable 50-23 lead with a quarter to go.
Ethan Perry led the way for Tioga with 14 points. Gavin Fisher and Josh Reis added seven points each.
Marcellus 45, Tioga 32OWEGO – During the Charlie Sibley Memorial tournament in Owego, the Tioga Tigers basketball team fell in the consolation game to Marcellus of Section III.
In a defensive affair, the Tigers held one of the top teams in Class B Section III to less than 50 points, but fell by a score of 45-32.
Marcellus started out with a solid defensive effort to go into the halftime break with a 27-12 lead, holding Tioga to five and seven points, respectively, in the first two quarters.
Despite falling by 13, the Tigers actually outscored the Mustangs in the second half by a tally of 20-18.
Sophomore Ethan Perry led the Tigers with nine points, while Josh Reis had seven. Evan Sickler and Gavin Fisher added six points just two days after they won a state championship in football with the Tigers.
Will Burnett led the Mustangs with 14 points, coming from four three-pointers. Pat Louer also grabbed eight rebounds in the win.
Tioga now moves to 0-2 after falling to Owego and Marcellus in two games at the tournament. They will head back home for a matchup with Waverly on Wednesday.
