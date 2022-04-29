ELMIRA HEIGHTS — In the rubber game of a three-game IAC series that could well determine their division champion, Tioga rallied from a 6-2 deficit to top host Edison 13-8.
Tioga scored four times in the top of the first only to see Edison score single runs in the first and second innings and four in the third to take a 6-4 lead.
Tioga tied it at 6-6 in the fourth, led 9-8 through six and then iced it in the top of the seventh with four big runs.
With one out in the seventh, Karson Sindoni walked and went to third on a Josh Reis double. It took Tioga a little two-out magic to extend the lead and got it in the form of a two-run Shea Bailey double. Bailey went to third on a Drew Macumber single and scored on an RBI single by Casey Stoughton. Macumber stole home for the final run.
Edison was able to load the bases in the bottom of the seventh on a single and two hit batsmen, but the Tigers were able to come away unscathed.
Tioga was double trouble on Thursday as seven of the Tigers’ 12 hits were two-baggers and another two were homers.
Ethan Perry double-dipped on home runs, clubbing two for four RBI and two runs. Macumber and Bailey each had two doubles, a single, two RBI and three runs; and Stoughton added three singles, two RBI and two runs.
Whitmore had a double and two RBI; and Sindoni matched Reis with a double and a run.
In addition, Logan Roberts had a single and a run and Max Dydynski had a single.
Stoughton started on the hill for Tioga, allowing six runs, five earned, on seven hits and a walk. He fanned two in 2 2/3 innings. Perry went the last 4 1/3 innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Kyler Ripley and DeShon Cook led Edison at the plate with three hits, a run and an RBI each. Tyler Belloma had a single, a double and three RBI.
Dylan Swartwood went six innings on the hill for Edison, allowing nine runs, seven earned, on 12 hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. Blake Cobb pitched the seventh, allowing four earned runs on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Tioga will visit Groton on Monday for a divisional contest.
South Willliamsport 5, Waverly 3
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — South broke out of a 2-2 tie with a run in the third and two in the fourth then held off the Wolverines.
South went up 2-0 in the bottom of the first, but Waverly tied it in the third.
Tom Hand walked with one away and Bryce Bailey reached on an error. With two gone, Caden Hollywod doubled to send Hand home and Bailey to third. After a walk to Brennan Traub loaded the bases, Bailey scored on an RBI walk by Joey Tomasso.
His team down 5-2 in the sixth, Tomasso opened with a single. He stole second, went to third on one wild pitch and scored on another.
Waverly put two on with two out in the top of the seventh but couldn’t get the big hit.
Waverly had just four hits on the day. Hollywood added a single to his double and had one RBI. Tomasso had a single, RBI and run; Ty Beeman had a hit and Hand matched Bailey with a run each,
Tomasso went the distance on the hill and pitched a real gem. The sophomore allowed just one hit and six walks. Justone of the five runs he gave up was earned and he struck out six.
Waverly will play in the Border Brawl on Saturday. The Wolverines will play at Athens at 11:15 and at Sayre at 2:15.
