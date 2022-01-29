MARATHON — Tioga just didn’t have an answer for Brooke Tillotson in a road game at Marathon on Friday night.
The Marathon senior got what she wanted on all ends of the court, finishing the night with a single-game school record of 50 points on her way to becoming the Olympians’ all-time leading scorer in a 66-36 win over Tioga.
Though the Olympians won in dominating fashion, it was the Tigers who got on the scoreboard first. They did not give up the lead until three minutes in when Tillitson and Marathon got the scoring going to take a 20-9 lead.
The third-ranked team in New York State in Class D rode that momentum all the way to the halftime break where they would hold a 36-19 lead.
The third quarter was when Tillotson made history by breaking the school record. By the end of the game she was able to get her career point total to 1,706 points.
The Tigers kept the game close enough into the final quarter, but they eventually ran out of gas as Tioga only had seven players on the court in Cortland County Friday night. In the final period, they scored just six, which created their final deficit of 30 points.
Despite checking out at about the halfway point of the final quarter, Tillotson was able to record all 10 of her team’s points in the last eight minutes.
Julia Bellis was the focal point of the Tiger offense last night as she paced her team with 19 points to go along with 10 rebounds and five steals in yet another double-double game. Reese Howey and Gabby Foley had six rebounds each while they also netted six and four points respectively.
After the win for Marathon, they moved to a record of 11-2 and will next head to Class AA Ithaca tonight.
The Tigers dropped their record to 3-11 in defeat and will travel for another IAC contest on Tuesday at Newfield. That game will start a little earlier, with a varsity tip at 6 p.m.
Athens 47, Cowanesque Valley 12
ATHENS — Caydence Macik nad 14 points and Addy Wheeler added 11 as Athens rebounded nicely from hursday night’s defeat in Towanda.
TThe Lady Wildcats pitched a shutout in the first quarter to take a 16-point lead into the second.
After a newarly even second quarter, Athens put 19 on the board in the third and allowed just two.
