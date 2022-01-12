WAVERLY — The Waverly had split results on Tuesday afternoon as the girls won 4-0, but the boys were on the losing end of a sweep against Owego.

The girls won their games 861-597, 811-574 and 837-555 for a total match score of 2,509-1,726.

Waverly’s Rachel Houseknecht bowled games of 183, 188 and 170 for a total pinfall of 541 to lead the girls match.

Serenity Conklin followed with a 518 and Victoria Houseknecht scored a 513 for Waverly.

Shantilly Decker (474), Sage Garrison (463) and Emily Houseknecht (309) rounded out the scoring for the Waverly girls.

Haley Stephens bowled a 485 to lead Owego.

Owego’s boys won the first match by a narrow margin, squeaking out a 1,006-993 victory.

Owego won the next two games by scores of 1,066-922 and 1,106-1,034 and took the match with a total score of 3,178-2,949.

Waverly’s Zach Vanderpool bowled games of 233, 256 and 185 for a match-high total of 674.

Tristan Campbell scored a 640 and Dominick Wood rolled a 547 for Waverly.

Waverly’s scoring was rounded out by Ashton Pritchard (543), Derek Johnson (532) and Trenton Sindoni (463)

Owego was led by Cole Dalton, who scored a 646.

Waverly will take on Watkins Glen on the road tomorrow at 4 p.m.

