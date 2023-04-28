Tigers outlast Eagles in high-scoring showdown By The Times editor Apr 28, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tioga’s Rae Ann Feeko strokes a single during her team’s IAC game against SVEC on Thursday. Dave Post/Morning Times Tioga’s Emily Bidwell throws to first in her team’s IAC game against SVEC on Thursday. Dave Post/Morning Times Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s Faith Brenchley throws to first in her team’s IAC game against Tioga on Thursday. Dave Post/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPENCER — The Tioga softball team outlasted Spencer-Van Etten/Candor on Thursday, winning 22-16 in a high-scoring affair.SVEC jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the second, but Tioga scored 20 of its 22 runs over the final three innings to comfortably cruise by the Eagles for the win.Megan Vance led Tioga with three hits in the win. Erin Luther, Rae Anne Feeko, McKenzie Williams and Chloe Gillette all added two, while Megan Shumway, Emily Bidwell, and Felicia Lantz had one apiece.Williams, Vance, Feeko and Gillette each had three RBI. Luther and Lantz chalked up two, while Vanessa Tunicliff, Bidwell, Shumway and Elizabeth Shaffer had one each.Luther and Feeko combined for 13 strikeouts in the win.SVEC was led by Jillian Holmes, who had a triple and a double, while knocking in six runs and scoring three times.Kate Klym had three hits, including a double, and five RBI, while Adriena Farmer added a pair of hits, two RBI and two runs, and Faith Brenchley finished with one hit, one RBI and four runs.Roni Presher and Grace Handy shared the pitching duties for SVEC.Tioga will play Union-Endicott on Saturday.NEB 4, Athens 3ROME — NEB outlasted Athens at home on Thursday, defeating the visiting Lady Wildcats 4-3.The Lady Panthers scored all of their runs in the third inning, which wound up being just enough to hold off Athens down the stretch.Alexis Corter led NEB with two hits, including a double. NEB 4, Athens 3ROME — NEB outlasted Athens at home on Thursday, defeating the visiting Lady Wildcats 4-3.The Lady Panthers scored all of their runs in the third inning, which wound up being just enough to hold off Athens down the stretch.Alexis Corter led NEB with two hits, including a double. Melanie Shumway also doubled, and Kiarra Delancey, Hannah Berger and Isabelle Kapr all recorded hits in the win.For Athens, Ashlyn VanFleet had two hits, one being a home run. Savannah Persun also had two hits, and Maddie Hiley, Jules Pack and Ella Coyle recorded one each.Athens will play in the Central Columbia Tournament on Saturday, while NEB will host Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday. Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. 