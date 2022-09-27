OWEGO — Four area cross country teams competed on Saturday at the Owego Invitational with the Athens boys taking fourth in the Large School Division, SVEC taking third in the Small School Division, and Tioga taking eighth in the Small School race.
Waverly would finish without a score as a team with only one runner in attendance. Braylon DeKay would be the only Wolverine competing and finished in 72nd place with a time of 23:24.6.
Tioga had Thomas Hurd (19:41.1) finish in 27th, Andrew Early (19:37) grabbed 30th, Talon Wood (20:14) was 38th while Owen Seaver (22:57.3) and Caset Herrala (27:48) also competed for the Tigers.
Athens would be the only area team competing in the Large School Division where they took fourth and were paced by a pair of top-10 finishes.
Ethan Hicks (17:25.8) would grab ninth and Ethan Denlinger (17:28.2) claimed 10th place.
Nate Prickett (18:59.9) took 29th, Ronel Ankam (19:18.6) finished in 36th, Sam Sensenig (20:36) claimed 46th while Aiden Oldroyd (22:18.8) and Caleb Simwale (22:37) took 53rd and 54th-place respectively.
In the Small School race, SVEC would take third place with a balanced group of finishers and be paced by Jonathan Garrison who finished in 11th place with a time of 18:27.
Nathan Gillette (18:45.7) took 16th, Brian Belanger (18:57.1) finished in 21st, Matthew Fitch (19:39.7) took 31st, Eddie Rixford (19:43.7) claimed 33rd, and Wyatt Stouffer (20:30.1) ended in 39th-place.
James Kane (21:08.5) and Gage Maxwell (22:30.1) also competed in SVEC’s third-place finish.
Girls
For the girls, Athens would take fourth in the Large School, and the SVEC girls claim third in the Small School race.
The Waverly girls didn’t finish with a team score and had three runners competing. Elizabeth Vaughn (20:48.4) took home a seventh-place finish, Harper Minaker (21:32.3) took 12th place, Mackenzie Chamberlain (22:22.4) who claimed 22nd place, and Haylie Davenport (26:39.8) finished in 59th place.
Tioga would also finish without a team score, with their only runner in Lexy Ward (26:45.9) taking 60th for the Lady Tigers.
Athens would be the lone team competing in the Large School race and Sara Bronson (19:27.3) would finish in third place for the Lady Wildcats.
Emma Bronson (21:13.8) also turned in a strong performance with a 10th place finish on the day.
Thea Bentley (21:57.2) finished close behind in 18th place, while Emily Henderson (24:03.7) took 32nd, Olivia Cheresnowsky (25:04.6) finished in 46th and Abby Prickitt (25:28.7) took 49th.
In the Small School Race, SVEC would take a third-place finish with Isabella Matisco (21:32.6) 14th-place to pace the team while Kristen Baker rounded out the top 20 with a time of 22:04.9).
Ayasha Schweiger (22:47.9) took 26th, Kirsten Garrison (23:52.8) finished in 35th, Gwen Shaw (24:37.3) took 43rd, Ashley Ellison (24:55.6) finished in 46th, and Olivia Secondo (25:01.8) took 48th.
