EAST TROY — As Athens’ center fielder Jaren Glisson tracked down and caught an incoming fly ball, head coach Charlie Havens and the rest of his squad likely breathed a sigh of relief.
The Wildcats had been tested, and survived a furious rally from the Trojans.
Despite the late surge from Troy, Athens held on to stay unbeaten, outlasting the Trojans 10-7 on the road on Friday.
“(Troy is) a very good ball team, we’ve seen it all year long, they don’t give up,” Havens said. “We started the game so well, really happy with the way we started. Then, we went flat and they took over. Getting those two runs at the end of the game was huge.”
The Wildcats took a 8-3 lead into the sixth inning, and that’s when Troy applied the pressure.
Cam Sullivan took the mound for Athens in relief of ace Luke Horton, forcing a groundout against the first batter he faced in the contest. From there, a pair of singles from Mason Smith and Jackson Taylor put two men aboard, setting up Camryn Harwick with a chance to cut the deficit. Harwick doubled, driving in Smith, and cutting the lead to four.
A fielder’s choice next put two outs on the scoreboard, but the Trojans’ rally wasn’t finished. Kory Schucker added a single of his own, driving in Harwick and trimming the lead some more.
Clayton Smith added another single that brought Camden Allen home — who reached on the fielder’s choice — to make it a 8-6 ball game with one inning to play.
Having gone from cruising with a sizable lead to needing some late run support, Athens was up to the task. Nick Grazul reached on an error to begin the top half of the seventh, and a Horton single put two runners on with just one out. Troy rebounded, collecting another out, but Sullivan had a hit left in him. The Wildcats’ closer connected on a double and drove home Grazul and Horton, with the latter taking out coach Havens on the way to the plate. As Havens got back to his feet, his team had gone back up by four.
“I just got in the way,” Havens laughed. “I was making sure the umpire called it down and by the time I looked up he was there. Now I’ve been hit by a college football player.”
Troy got out of the inning, and looked to continue the momentum from the sixth that got it back into the game.
Things got off to a good start, as Justice Chimics tripled with one out, coming home in the next at-bat via a sacrifice fly from Mason Smith. Trailing by three, Joseph Frye chalked up a single. Down to their final out, the Trojans’ comeback bid ended its tracks as the ball fell into Glisson’s glove. With the final out, a back-and-forth game drew to a close, with the Wildcats keeping their empty loss column in-tact.
“Because we were up eight, we started coasting,” Horton said. “We’ve played in similar games all year where we get ahead and we kind of coast and win. So to kind of get slapped in the face, I think that was really good for us. I think it just builds our confidence.”
To begin the game, it looked as if the Wildcats would cruise to the finish. A scoreless first inning gave way to a second where they plated a pair of runs — with Mason Lister and Joey Van Allen crossing the plate following errors — to jump out to a 2-0 lead.
Horton and the defense kept that lead through the bottom half, and the Wildcats added some more in the third.
The first three runners of the third inning got on base — Nick Jacob walked, Horton singled and Caleb Nichols was hit by a pitch — and with one out, Lister smacked a double to bring them all in. Three more runs in the fourth turned a 5-0 lead into an 8-0 drubbing, as Troy looked for any answer in the batter’s box.
The Trojans found it, breaking up the shutout in the bottom of the fourth and tacking on two more in the fifth, but had yet to land the knockout blow.
Their best chance came during the three-run sixth inning, but Athens ended its ice-cold streak with the late runs, creating just enough of a gap to leave with the victory.
For the Wildcats, Horton led with three hits out of the leadoff spot, including a double. Lister had two hits, one being a double, and Sullivan also doubled.
Grazul, Nichols and Jacob had Athens’ other two hits. Lister finished the game with four RBI, followed by Sullivan with two and Nichols and Jacob with one each.
Horton struck out six in five innings, earning the win. Sullivan collected the save.
Schucker and Clayton Smith both had two hits and two RBI to lead Troy. Schucker collected a double, along with Allen and Harwick. Chimics, Mason Smith, Frye and Taylor also added hits. Harwick, Allen and Chimics added an RBI apiece in the loss.
Troy will face Midd-West today, while Athens is slated to play Sayre.
“Our league is tough,” Havens said. “So we know we’re going to be battle tested going into the playoffs. We’ll take this and move forward and learn that we can’t give up on a game, 8-0 isn’t good enough.”
