Waverly dunks Dryden

Waverly’s Liam Wright, above in the 200 IM, won this event and the 500 free at Thursday night’s meet with Dryden.

WAVERLY — Waverly’s boys swimming team opened the 2021-2022 season in fine fashion, topping Dryden 120-37 in an Interscholastic Athletic Conference meet on Thursday.

The host Wolverines won every one of the 11 events (diving was not held), going 1-2 in seven events.

Liam Wright, Ryan Clark and Kaden Wheeler led the way for Waverly with two individual wins each.

Wright touched first in the 200 individual medley with a time of two minutes, 25.94 seconds and in the 500 free with a clocking of 5:45.21.

Wheeler won the 50 free in 24.88 and won the 100 breast with a time of 1:10.35.

Clark took the 100 free in 52.76 and the 100 back in 1:04.80.

Also for Waverly, Jerell Sackett won the 200 free in 2:09.68; Oscar Williams won the 100 fly in 1:02.02; and all three relays came home first.

