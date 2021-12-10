SAYRE REDKSINS
Coach’s name: Devin Shaw
Assistant coaches: John Shaw, Mike Shaw
Record last season: 6-14
Returning players: Josh Arnold, Dom Fabbri, Zach Garrity, Jackson Hubbard, Westley Kelsey, Patrick Shaw, Kannon VanDuzer, Donovan Wynn
Newcomers: Cayden Firestine, Nick Pellicano
Thoughts on this year’s team:
Shaw is looking for some of his players to play more minutes than they have in the past, but if his team comes together, Sayre will find success.
“We have a pretty good core five of veterans coming back. We will need to look for some other returners and newcomers to step up and play some minutes for us this year. I’m hoping this group can come together as a team and rely on each other to be successful,” Shaw said.
“We look forward to competing in the NTL small school and putting ourselves in a position to make districts and possibly make a run.”
Thoughts on the league this season: The league is again very tough this year as it has been the past two years. A lot of teams have many returning starters back that make transitions from year to year much easier for them. Teams are also well coached by veteran coaches who have experience and knowledge to help their teams be successful. We will have to be prepared to play our best every night.
ATHENS WILDCATS
Coach’s name: Jim Lister
Assistant coaches: Cody White, John Babcock, Steve Satterly
Record last season: 14-10
Returning players: Tucker Brown, JJ Babcock, Nalen Carling, Troy Pritchard, Ryan Thompson, Mason Lister, Chris Mitchell, Carson Smith, Lucas Kraft, Matt Aquilio, Korey Miller, Connor Mosher, Nick Jacob and Davin Spencer.
Newcomers: Kolsen Keathley, Xavier Watson, Jase Babcock, Peter Jones, Troy Rosenbloom, Jack Cheresnowsky and Noah Hobday.
Thoughts on this year’s team: With some of the guys having played together for over a decade, the Wildcats’ team chemistry is strong. Blending that with a talented group of underclassmen could set Athens up for a deep playoff run.
“We are excited about this team. Most of the upperclassmen have been playing together since the second and third grade. So they know one another very well. We are long, tall and athletic which should make us very competitive,” Coach Lister said. “We also have a very talented incoming freshmen class which we are very excited about and feel they could make an impact immediately. We only graduated two seniors last year so the majority of our team is back including our starting five which gives us lots of experience going into this season. I know the kids are excited and cannot wait to get started. We are all looking forward to it.”
Thoughts on the league this season: The NTL will be extremely competitive once again this season. We have some terrific coaches and very talented players in this league. We will have to be on top of our game every night to win.
Any milestones players, coach or the team may be approaching: JJ Babcock: 1000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists, 100 blocks and 100 steals; Mason Lister: 200 assists and 100 steals
SPENCER-VAN ETTEN PANTHERS
Coach’s name: Cliff Pierce
Assistant coaches: Kyle Pierce
Record last season: 14-2
Returning players: Markus Brock, Jayden Grube, Logan Jewell, Tyler Doster, and Aidan Swyaze
Newcomers: Pavel Jofre, Nathan Gillette, Hunter Harmon, Tyler Stahl, Jacek Stahl, Cody Sayre, Ryan Swayze, Matthew Bienkowski, Juan Parra Riera
Thoughts on this year’s team: The Panthers will look to build on a successful season, and injuries might be the only potential roadblock in doing so. Pierce believes a healthy team can lead to a good year on the court.
“With our success last year our senior class was able to get a lot of game experience. As a result, they have become a well rounded group who plays well together,” Pierce said. “I believe they will have a solid season if we can stay injury free. Our Junior class is developing and should be able to contribute significantly as the season progresses.”
Thoughts on the league this season: Our division is always competitive. Newfield and Candor have had a lot of success and will undoubtedly be stout competition. I have heard rumblings that Tioga and Odessa Montour will also be tough. As for the entire IAC south I expect Waverly and Watkins Glen to be very good. Lou and Johnny are both great coaches and always produce teams that are well schooled and competitive. Lenny Smith does a great job with his kids at Edison as well. I really don’t know a lot about Notre Dame, but historically they are always good.
TIOGA TIGERS
Coach: Brian Card
Assistant coach: Jordan Hathaway
Record last season: 2-6 (shortened season)
Returning players: Seniors: Gavin Godfrey (G), Josh Reis (F), and Casey Stoughton (G), Sophomores: Ethan Perry (G) and Evan Sickler (G)
Newcomers: Junior: Bryce Bailey (G), Sophomores: Gavin Fisher (F) and Ethan Landmesser (F)
Thoughts on this year’s team: The Tigers will bring a young roster to the court this season, but they know their strengths and are looking to capitalize and rebound from a disappointing COVID-shortened season.
“This year we will be a young team. Half of our roster is made up of sophomores. We will be a fast athletic team that has to use our speed to our advantage,” Card said. “With most of our kids returning from last year’s shortened season, hopefully we will be able to start off the year strong and not go through the learning curve because we are such a young team.”
Thoughts on the league this season: This year the IAC will be tough like always! There are a lot of new coaches in the IAC small school south. Newfield, Odessa-Montour and Spencer Van-Etten all have new coaches since the last time we played them, so I don’t know what to expect from them. Candor always plays tough and physical so they will be good. I expect some competitive games this year from the whole IAC!
WAVERLY WOLVERINES
Coach: Louis Judson III
Assistant Coach: Mike Croft
Record Last Season: (8-4 overall) – (6-0) in Tioga County League
Returning Players:
-Davis Croft: 6’1” senior guard/forward, good shooter, second leading scorer last season as a junior (10.0 pts. per game), potential starter
-Liam Traub: 6’4” senior guard/forward, streaky shooter, athletic, a lot of potential, good passer, looking for big things out of him in his senior year, potential starter
-Brennan Traub: 6’2” senior shooting guard, long range shooter, long and lanky, needs to become a more consistent shooter, has had a very good preseason, potential starter
-Brady Blauvelt : 6’1” senior guard/forward, good size, excels in the open court, rebounds well for his size, potential starter
-Joe Tomasso : 6’0” sophomore guard, 15.3 pts. per game last season (best on team) – was only a freshman (school record), started at guard last season, extremely smart player, athletic and cerebral, will be one of the best guards in the Twin Tiers
Newcomers:
-Jay Pipher: 5’9” sophomore guard, quick, tenacious defender, will see a lot of time at the point guard position
-Nate Delill: 6’1” junior forward, plays with a lot of energy, hustler, plays his role very well, provides some toughness
-Tyler Talada: 6’2” senior forward, didn’t play last season as a junior but has played all the way up through the program, athletic, good defender, aggressive and gives us some toughness
-Declan Murphy: 6’7” senior center, didn’t play last season as a junior, will help us with offensive and defensive rebounding and protecting the paint
-Jacob Benjamin: 6’1” sophomore forward, will add depth to our forward rotation, also brings some toughness and more rebounding
Players to watch: We lost four seniors last year who played key roles for us. Aidan Westbrook was one of the leaders on the team who played with a lot of energy at both ends of the floor. We also lost our starting point guard in Ryan Lambert who had a good season. With Ryan at the point, Joey Tomasso then was able to play the shooting guard position which made us better on the perimeter. We have several players who are players to watch – any one of my potential starters (Davis Croft, Liam and Brennan Traub, Brady Blauvelt, and possibly Jay Pipher) are capable of putting up 15-plus points. However, Joey Tomasso had a breakout season last year and is a special talent. He will definitely be a player to watch.
Overall thoughts:
Coach Judson likes what he sees ahead of his 19th season at the helm of Waverly’s boys team, but also knows the Wolverines have their work cut out for them.
“We’re usually a week into the season by now but our section bumped back the start date by a week. Our football team made a run to the sectional finals and many of my player’s play football. Right now, we’re a little banged up and in football mode – it’s going to take a few weeks, but these guys will get there.
I’m not as familiar with teams in our league and across section IV because of how last season played out. There were certain teams we just didn’t play. I’ll have to do more scouting this season – we pride ourselves on being extremely prepared.
Having my summer league allowed me to play against a few teams we’ll play this season which will help.
I really like the five players who are returning and the five newcomers – it’s a nice blend. We have a lot of experience and I can put a starting lineup on the floor who I think can compete with anyone.
We won’t have as much depth, but my sixth man will be more like a sixth starter, and I like our depth at the forward positions coming off the bench. I also can put 5 guys on the floor who can all shoot the ball extremely well. I like our versatility on the defensive side. We will mix it up defensively and try to speed teams up which will allow us to get more out in transition. We also have the personnel to play zone with our tall, athletic guards. We will play fast and shoot 3’s but will slow it down and work for a high percentage shot to take advantage of mismatches.
Each team has their unique style of play and this team will be extremely versatile. This team will play with high energy, really space the floor and shoot 3’s, play selfless and will be fun in the open court. We have the potential to be very good, but like all teams our key players need to stay healthy because we don’t have as much depth. These players were very successful through their youth years and on JV. Now they need to prove they can be successful at the highest level.”
Thoughts on the league this season:
Watkins Glen, Newark Valley, Notre Dame, Edison, and Waverly:
- Play each two times
- Watkins Glen won our summer league and will be the team to beat in our division
- Will also play Whitney Point, Dryden, Lansing, Trumansburg, Spencer, and Tioga (Large School crossovers count toward division record – Tioga and Spencer won’t)
- Non-League additional games – Union Endicott (A), Troy (A), Chenango
Forks (H)
- Valley Christmas Tournament (2 games) – Athens (H), Towanda or Sayre
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.