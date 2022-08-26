Air Wildcats? Athens heads into 2022 with plenty of talent at wide receiver

ATHENS — For most of its history, the Northern Tier League has been known as a run-first league. A lot of teams still look to pound their opponents into the dirt with their ground game — and many years Athens could be listed among those squads.
The 2022 version of the Athens Wildcats will certainly have a strong ground game, led by senior running back Caleb Nichols, but they also go into the season with one of the most talented wide receiver groups in the region.
Add the fact that the Wildcats bring back a four-year starter at quarterback in Mason Lister, and it’s a pretty good bet that the Athens’ offense could be a little more pass-heavy this season.
Lister will have it all at his disposal when he looks to pass this season — size, speed, great hands, and plenty of experience.
Leading the way at the WR position will be senior newcomer Luke Horton, who moved into the district this offseason, as well as senior Matt Machmer, junior Josh Martin, and sophomores Xavier Watson and Kolsen Keathley.
“We’ve got a lot of depth this year. We’ve got height, we’ve got the speed, we’ve got the hands. We’ve got a lot of playmakers and I can go out there, do my job, get them the ball and let them run,” Lister said.
When talking to the WR group, one thing is clear — they are pushing each other day in and day out as they look to reach their potential.
“I think we all feed off each other in a way that pushes us all to be better,” Machmer said. “We all do very good on the field and in practice, and we all know each other (really well) so our chemistry is on point.”
“I think we’re really expecting the best out of each other in practice and in games,” added Martin. “That really pushes each of us to do our best and therefore we can make the team better.”
Keathley said the arrival of Horton has helped him become a better player.
“(Luke) is pushing me more than I ever have. Every drill he goes 100 percent and it motivates me to go 100 percent, too,” Keathley said.
For Watson, the upcoming season is a chance for the 6-foot-3 receiver to show his team and the rest of the league what he’s capable of.
“I’m looking forward to getting my opportunity. I didn’t get a lot last year but I did play in a couple of games. I’m looking to show out this year,” he said.
Watson understands that having such a strong receiver room will only help him get better.
“There are always competitions going on in practice and the one-on-ones are always heated. We’re always just pushing each other,” he said.
Machmer echoed that sentiment.
“The competition is just insane this year and it helps us all get better, just pushing each other to go farther, push more in the offseason and everything like that,” he said.
Horton believes one thing that makes this group special is the diversity in terms of each player’s skill set.
“Our receiving room, we’ve got some dudes. I think it’s nice that everybody is a little bit different. Like Matt is really quick. Josh is a big, strong (receiver), and you’ve got guys like Xavier who can go up and get the ball,” Horton said. “Kolsen is just, overall, a really good athlete. It’s not like we’ve got four or five of the same guys, we’ve got a bunch of different guys who all kind of compliment each other.”
Horton has played the quarterback position at the varsity level and understands how big it is to have weapons to work with.
“I can’t speak for Mason, but I think it’s got to be pretty nice,” said Horton, who said he and Lister go into the season with a strong bond.
“(Mason and I) worked a bunch over the summer,” he said. “We’re close. We’ve always been close and I think it’s nice that I have that relationship with him. I can go to him and be like, ‘Hey, I’m seeing this stuff,’ and he knows I’ve seen it from his end so he can kind of have that trust in me when we’re on the ball and hot routing, that kind of stuff.”
All of the Athens receivers are happy to have Lister throwing them the ball this season.
“Mason has definitely been through it and he definitely helps us out a lot. I wouldn’t want to spend my high school career with any (other quarterbacks),” Martin said.
“It’s pretty much an honor to work with him because, I don’t know, he’s been my friend forever and we’ve been playing football together since forever. It’s a very fun game to play, especially with him, it makes it even better,” Machmer added.
For Horton and the rest of the Wildcats, the goal is to get better each week — but they also want to win a bunch of games in 2022.
“It’s a blessing that I can even play honestly, but at the end of the day I want to win,” Horton said. “I know these guys want to win. Coach (Jack) Young has built an awesome culture, a winning culture and I want to win, they want to win so we’re going to win as much as we can and hopefully make a run in the playoffs.”
