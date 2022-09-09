SAYRE — The Sayre Redskins will look to improve on their 2021 season where they finished 1-16 as they bring back a group of six returning seniors and a new head coach in Severin Barbagallo at the helm.
“We have two players in the front row who are hopefully going to make a big difference this season,” Barbagallo said. “Gabrielle Shaw and Maddison Belles, we have some great setters in Elizabeth Boyle and Emma Smith.”
The seniors slated to make their return for Sayre include Shaw, Belles, Boyle, Emma Smith, Makenna Garrison, and Madison Smith.
With a strong core group, they will look to change the mentality of their program and start to pick up some wins in 2022.
In the back row, Garrison the team’s libero is paired with some strong servers like Aliyah Rawlings that has been tabbed as a great server on the team.
“All around our six seniors have great potential,” Barbagallo said. “So it seems to be a promising season for us I want to say. Our first two games, we’re off to a rough start, but the moment we reel one win off, I think it will all come together for us.”
With a roster ladened with seniors, Sayre will look to use their experience as a group to set the tone with a hungry group of girls.
“They all seem to want it,” Barbagallo said. “They all equally stepped up at practice time together. It’s not just one senior who wants to win and everyone’s just looking to them to carry the torch, it’s kind of like they are all in this together.”
With their core contingent of players stepping up in a big way, coach Barbagallo has been impressed with their work ethic and believes that there is a whole other team that the world hasn’t seen yet that will blossom during the year.
With a big group of returners, they also have some newcomers slated to make an impact.
Touted as a strong setter by the coaching staff, senior Madison Smith will be playing her first year of varsity volleyball in 2022.
She has showcased great hands and shown great competitiveness so far this season.
Another key newcomer is also sophomore Abbie McGaughey, who has been essential in the middle row to fill in the middle position that Sayre has been lacking in the past.
Sayre has seen an increased interest in the program between junior varsity, junior high, and varsity as a whole.
The coaching staff is hopeful that they will be able to gain traction, especially if they find some success this season.
Barbagallo thinks that with the group they have, they can be malleable and put together a formula that works on the court this season.
“It was put to me one-time last winter when I was coaching club ball…When you’re coaching you’re a chef,” Barbagallo. “You have a bunch of ingredients between the drills that you do, that’s your recipe, what you have to make with are your players… I enjoy the challenge and getting these girls all together to get the best outcome and they have a lot of potential, the mixing of ingredients here, I think we can make a good dish.”
