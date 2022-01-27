LIBERTY — The Athens girls basketball team won its fifth straight game with a 58-21 road victory over North-Penn Liberty on Wednesday.

Athens held NP-L to six points in each of the first two quarters and took a 41-12 lead into halftime.

The strong defensive effort continued in the second half as NP-L only put up two points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth.

Caydence Macik led Athens with 16 points, recorded a team-high five steals and pulled down five rebounds.

Addy Wheeler scored 14 points and added two steals and three assists.

Karlee Bartlow dished out a team-high seven assists, and tacked on 11 points and four steals.

Olivia Bartlow led the Lady Wildcats with six rebounds and recorded two steals.

Mya Thompson and Izzy Davis each grabbed five boards for Athens.

Emma Bronson added seven points for the Lady Wildcats.

Jaelyn Nelson led NP-L with seven points and Elizabeth Ritchie had six.

Athens will travel to play Towanda tonight at 7:30 p.m.

