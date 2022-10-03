ROCHESTER — The Athens and Waverly cross country teams traveled to compete at the McQuaid Invitational on Saturday where the Athens boys finished 18th and girls finished 21st while Waverly had two incomplete finishes during the event.
The Athens boys finished with a team score of 556 for the best team finish of the day for area teams.
The Wildcats were paced by an impressive finish from Ethan Hicks, who took 13th overall with a time of 16:44.7 and was the only area boys runner to finish in the top 20.
Ethan Denlinger would also turn in a strong performance, taking 29th with a time of 17:12.9.
Nate Prickett (18:52.8) took 133rd, Ronel Ankam (19:28.7) finished 171st, Same Sensenig (21:34.4) took 249th, Aiden Oldroyd (21:37.3) took 310th, and Pierce Oldroyd (22:19.6) finished in 327th.
Waverly had just one runner in attendance, with Braylon Dekay (21:28) taking 302nd.
For the girls, Athens was led by two top-50 finishes on the day in their 21st place team finish, with Sara Bronson once again leading the way for the Lady Wildcats turning in a 12th place finish with a time of 19:00.9.
Emma Bronson was the other top-50 finisher, taking home 47th, as she recorded a time of 20:26.9.
Thea Bentley (21:51.8) took 114th, Abby Prickett (24:43.1) took 244th, Olivia Cheresnowsky (25:02.1) claimed 255th, and Janae Harkins (27:22.8) took 299th for the Lady Wildcats.
The Waverly girls, despite having an incomplete team score, would still turn in a strong day in a large field of runners, and had two runners take top-100 spots on the day.
Elizabeth Vaughn would be the top Lady Wolverine finisher, taking 42nd with a time of 20:08.
Harper Minaker would be the other top-100 finisher for Waverly, taking 71st with a time of 20:52.
Mackenzie Chamberlain (21:52) took 115th and Haylie Davenport (25:07) finished 257th.
Athens will be back in action on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. when they host Wellsboro and Wyalusing while Waverly’s next meet will be on Tuesday as well when they travel to Newark Valley with a 4:25 p.m. start.
