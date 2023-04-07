Wildcats rally past Trojans

ATHENS — Needing one more strike to pull out the win for his team, Athens senior Luke Horton set to deliver the pitch.
He unloaded, and the ball stung into the catcher’s glove for a called strike three. Horton let out a celebratory “YES” from the mound — having completed the comeback for Athens.
The Wildcats outlasted Troy at home on Thursday, hanging on to beat the Trojans 5-4 in a back-and-forth affair.
“It was a gutty performance, that was (Horton’s) last batter, he was up to 100 pitches,” Athens coach Charlie Havens said. “That was all he had left, so to be able to finish the game right there was huge. He battled all day for us.”
After both teams pushed runs across in the first inning, they embarked on a defensive battle. Over the next four innings, neither side could produce much offense, rarely putting players on base, let alone in a position to score.
Then, in the sixth, the fireworks began.
In the top, Troy’s Mason Smith reached base after he was hit by a pitch in the first at-bat of the inning. Camryn Harwick followed it up with a single, and moments later Kory Shucker drilled a deep shot to the left field fence. Shucker’s hit cleared the bases, earning him a double and two RBI, and pulling the Trojans ahead 3-1.
The Wildcats’ defense shored up from there, grabbing two more outs and earning Athens a chance to get those runs back.
Now facing a two-run deficit, Cameron Sullivan started the comeback rally when he singled to lead off the inning. Luke Kraft got on base next following an error, and Jaren Glisson walked to load the bases.
Nick Grazul drove Sullivan and Kraft in with a bloop single to center field, tying the game at three. Athens pulled ahead not long after, when Glisson came home as a ball slipped past the Troy catcher, and Carson Smith added an insurance run when he drove in Grazul in the next at-bat. Entering the inning down 3-1, Athens — in a fury — now led 5-3.
“They found it within themselves,” Havens said. “Eventually we’re gonna hit the ball, but we came through with getting runners on base. Grazul has a huge hit up the middle to get two runs in, and Smith comes through like he has all year and gets us that insurance run. That was huge too.”
Brendan Gilliland got on base and reached home to cut the deficit back down to a run for the Trojans in the top of the seventh. However, down to its final out, Troy needed one more spark to stay alive.
Horton, also down to his last chance on the mound in the game, had one more strike in him. His final pitch of the game ended it, securing the win for Athens.
“(Troy) is a very good baseball team, so that was another good win for us,” Havens said. “We’re 4-0. We’re winning games but now we need to just be more consistent.”
Caleb Nichols led Athens offensively, recording two hits and an RBI in the contest. Sullivan and Grazul also collected hits, and Grazul finished with two RBI for the Wildcats. Horton had 10 strikeouts on the mound.
The Wildcats will host Danville on Saturday.
For Troy, Harwick, Shucker, Gilliland, Camden Allen and Jed Feldmeier all recorded a hit. Shucker produced three RBI and Jackson Taylor recorded an RBI of his own. Allen finished with eight strikeouts for the Trojans.
Troy’s next contest will come on Tuesday, when the Trojans head to Wyalusing.
