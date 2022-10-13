WAVERLY — After falling in five sets to Tioga earlier this season, the Waverly Lady Wolverines volleyball team put on a show for a raucous home crowd to capture a 3-0 sweep in a dominant effort.
“I thought the girls played well tonight,” Waverly Head Coach Charity Meyers said. “We missed a few serves last time, and I feel like we worked on making sure we had strong serves and that they were going over. I felt like that happened tonight.”
Waverly used its superior serving throughout the night to nullify the Tioga attack and were in complete control throughout.
They jumped all over the Lady Tigers early, and even though Tioga closed it to 21-20 late, Waverly would close things out on back-to-back Lilly Kirk kills to finish them off 25-21 and go up 1-0.
“We played the best we probably ever played,” Kirk said of her team’s performance. “This team is one that I love to see out on the court, and by far my favorite team I’ve ever played with.”
There was much less parity in set two, with freshman libero Brilynn Belles serving as well as humanly possible.
She racked up 15-straight service points that included four aces to put Waverly up 15-1.
Tioga rallied back late — but the early deficit was too much to overcome as Waverly dominated the set by a score of 25-15 to go up 2-0.
With all the momentum in Waverly’s favor heading into set three — Tioga would fire back.
Tioga burst out to a 7-0 lead, and the Lady Wolverines easily could have folded, but they showed true grit as they slowly chipped at the deficit.
Waverly went on a 9-2 run to tie things up at nine, but Tioga would continue to fight and went on a mini-run of its own to go up 13-9.
Waverly tied it up again at 15 on the back of some monstrous hits from Erica Ryck — and from then on out, the Lady Wolverines took complete control.
“It shows that they can battle back,” Meyers said of her team not folding when trailing big in set three. “We’re never out of it. And that’s exactly what they did, they popped back up, and then they finished and won.”
Waverly would go up 23-17, and even with Tioga clawing back, the Lady Wolverines closed things out by a score of 25-21 to complete the sweep.
Kirk would lead the way in attacking, coming up with a match-high 10 kills while also recording seven digs and notching one block.
“We just needed to get our hits in and that’s exactly what we did,” Kirk said. “We got our serves over and our serves were amazing, and we just played up to the best of our ability. I think that we can go far.”
The serving was led by Belles — who notched seven aces on the night and put the ball anywhere she wanted during the contest. She also added a team-high 17 digs.
Michaela Lauper added 26 assists and 13 digs for Waverly, while Peyton Shaw notched six kills and one block, and Ryck finished with seven kills and eight digs.
Tioga was led by Kyra Bailey with five assists, two kills, and five digs.
Reese Howey also turned in a strong performance and added two kills, one assist, five blocks, and eight digs.
The win pushed Waverly to 9-2 on the season. The Lady Wolverines will look to keep their hot streak going tomorrow when they travel to take on Thomas Edison at 6:30 p.m.
Tioga, now 12-4, will look to bounce back when they host Spencer-Van Etten at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow.
