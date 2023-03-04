Wildcats fall in D4 third-place game

MONTOURSVILLE — For the second time this week, the Athens boys basketball team came up just short at Montoursville High School — this time dropping a hard-fought 66-61 contest to Shamokin in the District IV Class AAAA third-place game on Friday night.
“I have no complaints about our effort. This whole district run I thought our effort was terrific,” said Athens coach Jim Lister. “This is good basketball down here. It’s real good basketball.”
The Wildcats, who fell by a 52-48 score to Danville in the semifinals on Tuesday, took a 16-14 lead over top-seeded Shamokin after the first quarter on Friday.
Shamokin started to hit their shots from long range in the second quarter — with Case Lichty nailing a trio of treys in the frame. The Indians went on a 24-17 scoring run in the period to take a 38-33 lead into the break.
“We just left them open and you just can’t do that ... that was probably the difference,” said coach Lister on giving the Indians open looks from deep.
Athens outscored Shamokin in the third, but only by a 13-12 margin. The Wildcats entered the fourth trailing 50-46 with eight minutes remaining to extend their season.
The Wildcats tied things up at 50-50 when Mason Lister and Luke Horton both got shots to fall.
Shamokin responded with a scored right after that to take a 52-50 lead — and the Indians would never give it up.
The Indians would extend their lead to as many as six midway through the fourth, but the Wildcats continued to fight until the end.
At one point, with time winding down, the Wildcats cut the lead to 62-59, but they would then be forced to foul — and Shamokin made their shots at the charity stripe to secure the win.
Coach Lister was proud of how his team kept fighting until the end — which is something he has seen all year.
“The one quality, and I say it all the time, but these kids just don’t quit. They play as hard as they can,” he said.
Mason Lister put together one last monster game for the Wildcats. The senior, who joined the 1,000-point club this year, finished with 27 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Horton finished with 12 points and two rebounds, while Chris Mitchell had eight points and six boards, and Xavier Watson added eight points and five rebounds.
Also for Athens, Kolsen Keathley chipped in six points and two rebounds.
Lichty and Joey Hile led Shamokin with 21 points each.
The Wildcats will lose a ton of talent to graduation with the likes of Lister, Horton, Mitchell, Luke Kraft, Carson Smith and Matt Aquilio all wrapping up their careers on Friday.
Coach Lister had plenty of praise for all of his seniors.
“I was so impressed with Mason tonight. He went out with a bang. He just finished his high school career about as good as he could have done, and I’m just super, super proud of him.”
“Luke, what a great addition he was to our team this year. I love coaching him. I used to coach him back in the old Stealing Home (travel baseball) days, which was great, but I haven’t had that opportunity in a while. He’s just a fantastic kid and I love being around him. He’s going to have a really good college (baseball and football) career, I just know that.”
“Chris Mitchell, the kid is a workhorse. He’s a workhorse, and I’m really going to miss that kid.”
“Luke is just a great team player. He never complains. He gives it everything he’s got when it’s his time. He gives us quality minutes every time he’s on the floor. He’s just consistently good. I enjoyed coaching him.”
“Carson Smith has been a great leader. He was a captain this year (and) there’s a reason for that. He always works. He’s great at practice. When he gets his minutes, he works as hard as he can. Again, I love the kid and he deserved to be a captain this year — and I had no hesitation about putting him in that role.
“We love Matty Buckets. He’s just a great kid. He has the heart of a lion and I’m going to miss him.”
The Athens coach knows it will be tough to replace this group — who he said set the standard this year.
“I just love them. They have been great all year. Their work ethic is fantastic. They just don’t quit, and the reason why this team never quits is because of those seniors. They give it all they got,” said coach Lister.
