WILLIAMSPORT — Athens’ boys and girls swim teams turned in a number of fine performances at the District 4 Swimming and Diving Championships.
Led by a second-place swim by the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay team, Athens’ boys placed third.
A third-place swim in the 100 breast by Brooke Kopatz helped Athens’ girls team to a fourth-place finish.
Central Columbia rolled to the team title for the boys with 391.5 points. Lewisburg took second with 249 points, followed by Athens with 213.5 points, Danville with 200 points and, in fifth, Bloomsburg with 166 points.
Towanda placed ninth in the meet with 85 points.
The team of Ethan Denlinger, Ronel Ankam, Ethan Hicks and Chris DeForest clocked in at 3 minutes, 32.76 seconds in the 400 free relay, finishing just 1.49 seconds behind winner Central Columbia.
Also for the Athens guys on Thursday, Hicks took fourth in the 100 back with a time of 1:00.37; Denlinger was sixth in the 500 free with a time of 5:36.89
Also scoring for Athens were Ankam, ninth in the 100 free in 55.38 and Ryan Gorman, 12th in the 100 breast in 1:19.78 and 18th in the 100 free with a time of 1:00.39.
Scoring for Towanda’s boys on the second day of the meet were Luke Tavani, 10th in the 500 free with a time of 6:12.48; Nate Spencer, 11th in the 100 breast in 1:18.90; Eric Mcgee, 11th in the 100 back in 1:23.82; Alex Lantz, 12th in the 500 free in 6:36.30; and the 400 free relay team of Tavani, Lantz, Spencer and Mcgee, which placed eighth in 4:19.58.
Danville ran away with the girls’ meet, racking up 465 points to easily outdistance second place Central Columbia, which had 296 points. Bloomsburg was third with 240 points, followed by Athens with 213 points and Jersey Shore with 197 points.
Towanda took eighth with 85 points.
Kopatz clocked in at 1:11.39 in the 100 breast for Athens, and Taylar Fisher was sixth in the 100 back with a time of 1:09.99. In addition, Athens’ 400 free relay team of Taegan Williams, Grace Cobb, Fisher and Kopatz took fourth with a time of 4:02.03.
Also scoring for Athens were Elizabeth Talada, 16th in the 100 free with a time of 1:07.85, and Cobb, 14th in the 500 free with a time of 6:28.25.
Juliana Varner led Towanda’s ladies on the day wth a 1:01.48 clocking in the 100 free that was good for 11th. Zoie Lamphere placed 15th in the 500 free with a 6:42.99 and the pair teamed with Noelle Rogers and Marisa Wise to take seventh in the 400 free relay with a time of 4:44.59.
