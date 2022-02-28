WATKINS GLEN — The Tioga boys basketball team’s season came to an end after a 68-41 loss to Watkins Glen in the Section IV Class C quarterfinals on Saturday evening.
Evan Sickler opened the game with three straight baskets to give Tioga an early 6-0 lead, but Watkins Glen’s experience and chemistry soon overpowered the Tigers.
Watkins Glen closed the first quarter on a 16-2 run to lead 24-10 after the opening period.
Sickler and Gavin Godfrey both racked up three fouls by the midway point of the second quarter, forcing Tioga’s bench to play extended minutes.
“We’re used to playing physical all season. When you get to playing tough games in the postseason where kids are very good — and Watkins Glen’s whole team is good — it’s noticeable when you’re reaching out there, and the refs called those fouls,” Tioga coach Brian Card said. “That’s part of the game, and it was our aggressive defense to try and keep up with them, but unfortunately it worked out in the opposite favor for us.”
After taking a 37-19 lead into halftime, Watkins Glen continued to pull away and ultimately win by 27 points to advance to the Section IV semifinals.
“They’re very smart basketball players,” Card said of the opposition. “I told the kids coming in that they have been playing together for years and they use the shot clock well. They will use 30 seconds before they shoot it, and they’ll wait for the right shot. They’re a smart team and we just didn’t have it today.”
Watkins Glen had four players score in double-digits, led by Mitchell Pike with 15.
Sam Caslin and Owen Scholtisek each scored 14, and Adam Pastore had 13.
Sickler led Tioga with 13 points and Valetino Rossi had 11.
Saturday’s game was a tough way to end the season, but the Tigers still accomplished a lot.
Tioga made its first appearance in the Section IV playoffs since 2019, and earned its first playoff win since 2018.
“It’s very exciting for these guys. I’m happy these seniors were able to qualify and make it here. They’ve worked very hard and they’re very coachable,” Card said. “It’s also great experience for the rest of my guys. I have a lot of sophomores and a freshman, so it’s great experience for the future.”
And with a young core returning, Tioga’s future has the potential to be very bright.
“Everything is looking good for the future if the kids put the work in, and I think they’re going to,” Card said. “I think zthey’ll do a lot of stuff in the offseason and get used to playing together. Hopefully that’ll transition to next year and the year after when they’re going to be at their best.”
