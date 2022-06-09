MANSFIELD, Pa. — Paula Piatt of Sayre received the Pass It On award from the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association for a December 2021 story published in Pennsylvania Game News.
The award was presented during the organization’s annual spring conference, held at Mansfield University. It was one of many awards presented as part of POWA’s annual Excellence in Craft Awards.
The winning story, “Deployment Deer,” chronicled her mentoring afield of Jenny Stone of Sayre, who harvested a buck, a doe and a turkey while her husband Heath was on one of his many deployments with the U.S. Army.
Piatt also serves as executive director of POWA.
Record channel cat in New York
WATERTOWN, N.Y. — A Jefferson County angler landed a new state record channel catfish while fishing the Black River last month, state Department of Environmental Conservation officials announced.
Bailey Williams of Watertown caught the 35-pound, 12-ounce channel cat on May 8. He was using cut bait.
The record-breaking catch surpassed the previous state record catfish, caught from Lake Ontario in 2017, by nine ounces.
Williams submitted details of his winning catch as part of DEC’s Angler Achievement Awards Program. The three categories that make up the program are: Catch and Release, Annual Award, and State Record.
Angler lands record W.Va. carp
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Pennsylvania resident caught a record carp while fishing from the bank of Summersville Lake in West Virginia.
Ayden Minick of Mount Pleasant, Pa., caught and released the carp on May 7, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said in a news release. It measured by a DNR fisheries biologist at 41.2 inches long, breaking the record of 41 inches caught in 1988 by Charles Cook at Stonecoal Lake.
The carp weighed 45 pounds, which was just shy of the record of 47 pounds set in 1998 in a Preston County farm pond.
