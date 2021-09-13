GREENE — It was a difficult weekend for the Spencer-Van Etten/Candor boys soccer team, which dropped a pair at the Greene Boys Soccer Tournament over the weekend
On Friday, SVEC dropped a 2-1 decision to Greene in the tournament opener.
Jacob Banks scores the Eagles’ goal off a Noah Banks assist.
Goalie Kody Goble had four saves.
Saturday
Chenango Forks 4, SVEC 2
Forks did all of its damage in the first half and held on from there.
Mason Holmes scored both goals for the Eagles with assists going to Jacob Banks and Noah Banks.
Forks got goals from Keegan Watson, Colby Fendick, Zephan Timpkins and Patrick Sweeney.
Watson also had an assist.
The Eagles got off 12 shots to four for Forks, and held a 7-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Evan Jacobs had six saves for Forks.
SVEC will host Notre Dame at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Girls Soccer
Watkins Glen 5, Tioga 2
TIOGA CENTER — Watkins Glen and Tioga were tied at the half of their Interscholastic Athletic Conference contest but Watkins pulled away early in the second half to win.
Watkins Gklen netted the first two goals for a 2-0 lead.
Down by two, Tioga got goals from Sophie Haney and Kaylee Noyes, the latter with an assist from Elyse Haney.
The tie didn’t last long
The Senecas got two goals in the first 10 minutes of the secvond half and added another late.
“We tied the game late in the first half but WG’s two quick goals out of the gate in the second half thwarted any reasonable come back attempt,” said Tioga Coach Jum Walsh. “We need to figure out some things fast or we are in for a long season. Midfielder Elyse Haney and Fullback Taliah Speer played with nice intensity.”
Lilly Ameigh stopped nine shots and Tioga goalie Gabriella Foley had 18 saves.
Watkins Glen got off 23 shots to 11 for Tioga and held a 5-1 adbantage in corner kicks.
