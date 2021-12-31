Troy’s Wyatt Hodlofski knew he was going to be the focus of every opposing defense during his senior soccer season, but that didn’t really bother him.
The standout racked up 28 goals and 12 assists as he helped lead a young Troy squad in 2021.
“Being honest, I just played how I normally play ... and the other team’s defense just really didn’t know what to do with me most times even though they heard from other teams what they needed to do,” Hodlofski said. “But really they just couldn’t stop me how they wanted to, and it was just hard for them to even do anything to me.”
Hodlofski was satisfied with his senior campaign, which earned him more Player of the Year honors than most athletes will see in a lifetime.
“It was really good. It was better than a lot of years I’ve had — the best I’ve ever had actually. I’m very proud of what I accomplished,” he said.
The Troy senior enjoyed working with the younger players on the squad.
“It was hard at times, but other times it was pretty fun just to teach the other kids skills that I’ve learned through the years and just to have fun overall with the younger teammates that I had,” Hodlofski said.
The 2021 All-Region MVP also got to enjoy his senior season playing for his dad, Troy coach Jason Hodlofski.
“I’ve played for him a long time so it was really nothing new to me. It was just another coach to listen to and do whatever I can for,” the younger Hodlofski said.
Hodlofski is hoping to use his stellar senior season as a springboard to the next level.
“I’m looking to play in college. Right now I don’t know where I’m going, but I’ve been looking at a lot of colleges,” he said.
No matter where he plays next, Hodlofski will always have the memories he made while playing for the Trojans.
“It was a great experience just to play with all sorts of players through the four years of my high school career. The Trojan atmosphere is such a good atmosphere to play in because everyone is so nice to each other and it’s just a great time overall,” he said.
All-Region Boys Soccer Team
MVP: Wyatt Hodlofski, Troy
Offensive Player of the Year: Jacob Banks, SVEC
Defensive Player of the Year: Alex Campbell, Athens
Newcomer of the Year: Jack Wheaton, Towanda
Coach of the Year: Jake Lezak, Athens
All-Stars
Mason Hughey, Athens
Brayden Post, Athens
Tucker Brown, Athens
Nate Quinn, Athens
Gavin Merritt, Northeast Bradford
Brandon Kuhn, Northeast Bradford
Mason Holmes, SVEC
Logan Lambert, Towanda
Connor Faust, Troy
Eli Randall, Troy
Sam Knight, Waverly
Griff Schillmoeller, Waverly
