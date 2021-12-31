Wyatt Hodlofski, All-Region Boys Soccer MVP

Troy’s Wyatt Hodlofski dribbles into the Northeast Bradford box during a game this past season. Hodlofski has been selected as the Daily Review/Morning Times All-Region Boys Soccer MVP.

 Ryan Lemay/Morning Times

Troy’s Wyatt Hodlofski knew he was going to be the focus of every opposing defense during his senior soccer season, but that didn’t really bother him.

The standout racked up 28 goals and 12 assists as he helped lead a young Troy squad in 2021.

“Being honest, I just played how I normally play ... and the other team’s defense just really didn’t know what to do with me most times even though they heard from other teams what they needed to do,” Hodlofski said. “But really they just couldn’t stop me how they wanted to, and it was just hard for them to even do anything to me.”

Hodlofski was satisfied with his senior campaign, which earned him more Player of the Year honors than most athletes will see in a lifetime.

“It was really good. It was better than a lot of years I’ve had — the best I’ve ever had actually. I’m very proud of what I accomplished,” he said.

The Troy senior enjoyed working with the younger players on the squad.

“It was hard at times, but other times it was pretty fun just to teach the other kids skills that I’ve learned through the years and just to have fun overall with the younger teammates that I had,” Hodlofski said.

The 2021 All-Region MVP also got to enjoy his senior season playing for his dad, Troy coach Jason Hodlofski.

“I’ve played for him a long time so it was really nothing new to me. It was just another coach to listen to and do whatever I can for,” the younger Hodlofski said.

Hodlofski is hoping to use his stellar senior season as a springboard to the next level.

“I’m looking to play in college. Right now I don’t know where I’m going, but I’ve been looking at a lot of colleges,” he said.

No matter where he plays next, Hodlofski will always have the memories he made while playing for the Trojans.

“It was a great experience just to play with all sorts of players through the four years of my high school career. The Trojan atmosphere is such a good atmosphere to play in because everyone is so nice to each other and it’s just a great time overall,” he said.

All-Region Boys Soccer Team

MVP: Wyatt Hodlofski, Troy

Offensive Player of the Year: Jacob Banks, SVEC

Defensive Player of the Year: Alex Campbell, Athens

Newcomer of the Year: Jack Wheaton, Towanda

Coach of the Year: Jake Lezak, Athens

All-Stars

Mason Hughey, Athens

Brayden Post, Athens

Tucker Brown, Athens

Nate Quinn, Athens

Gavin Merritt, Northeast Bradford

Brandon Kuhn, Northeast Bradford

Mason Holmes, SVEC

Logan Lambert, Towanda

Connor Faust, Troy

Eli Randall, Troy

Sam Knight, Waverly

Griff Schillmoeller, Waverly

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Recommended for you

Load comments