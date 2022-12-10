It’s been a strong start to the season for our local bowling squads from Waverly, Tioga and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor.
Here’s a quick look at where they stand after the first few weeks of the 2022 season.
Waverly Wolverines
For the Waverly girls, who are currently 12-0, seniors Shantilly Decker and Victoria Houseknecht are leading the charge on the lanes.
Junior Rachel Houseknecht is also off to a strong start, while sophomore Serenity Conklin, 7th grader Karis Hayes and 8th grader Emily Houseknecht make this squad one of the deepest in the region.
The Waverly boys currently sit at 9-3 after their first few matches this year.
The Wolverines are led by a very strong and deep squad, including seniors Ashton Pritchard, Mike Cole and Zach Vanderpool as well as junior Carter Hayes and freshmen Derek Johnson and Tristan Campbell.
Tioga Tigers
The Tioga boys are 9-7 on the season and have a strong group leading the way on the lanes.
The Tigers are led by seniors Frank Chapman, Brad Webb and Gage Cain, along with freshman Nick Slater and junior Mason Green.
The Tioga girls, who are 10-6 on the season, are led by junior Chloe Gillette and senior Caroline Chapman.
Sophomore Alicia Bennett, junior Allie Creller, senior BobbiJo Tarbox and freshman Kelsey Helmich have contributed to the Lady Tigers’ early season success.
SVEC Eagles
SVEC is led by Tyler Dunham, who recently rolled a 615 against Tioga, and Matt Finch, who fired a 604 series in that contest.
Jason Tuffarella, Calvin Curkendall, Kameron Smith and Fred Schmidt are also key bowlers for the Eagles.
The SVEC girls are powered by Janella Marsh and Kaitlyn Floyd, who each rolled 200 games in their most recent contest.
Marsh fired a 602 series and Floyd finished with a 576 to help the Eagles beat a solid Tioga team.
