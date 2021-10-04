Sayre's VanDuzer punches state ticket

EAGLES MERE — Lewisburg’s Nick Mahoney won the Boys AA Championship, East Juniata’s Tanner Barth won the boys AAA Championship, and Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb won the girls AA Championship in the District IV golf Championship at the Eagles Mere Country Club yesterday.
In the big news from our area, Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer shot a stellar 78 — matching Mahoney for the best round of the day — on the second day to place fifth and punch his ticket for states.
“Kannon is very excited. This is something he has been trying to do for the last three years and he was pretty pumped,” Sayre golf coach Jamie VanDuzer said. “I was pretty proud of him to be able to pull off two birdies in the last four holes. He is more mature and is learning to put himself in better positions.”
Kannon shared his excitement over qualifying for the State Championship.
“I clutched up at the end when I needed to,” VanDuzer said. “It was amazing when I first got in and somebody told me that I was probably making it it was just awesome to hear that.”
The top six golfers in each division will be competing in the 2021 PIAA Golf Championship on Monday Oct. 18 at the Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York, PA.
In the boys AA division, Lewisburg golfers took all three top spots. Mahoney won shooting a combined +15 in two rounds. Sean Kelly finished second shooting a +19, and Will Gronlund finished third with a + 21 score.
North Penn Mansfield’s Andre Green finished fourth shooting a +22. In fifth Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer scored +23, and in sixth Milton’s Cade Wirnsberger scored a +24.
Wyalusing’s Nick Salsman finished 13th shooting a +48. Athens Evan Cooper and Cameron Sullivan tied for 23rd place both shooting a +58.
Barth won the boys AAA division posting a +19. Selinsgrove’s Sam Wetmiller finished second scoring a +32, Danville’s Connor Kozick shot a +36, Kydreece Burks shot a +38, Danville’s Cole Duffy shot a +42, and Shawn Felty shot a +45 rounding out the top six golfers.
Rabb shot a +17 taking home first place in the girls AA Division. Jersey Shore’s Cailyn Shaw finished second shooting a +27, Loyalsock’s Grace Shaible shot a +28, Loyalsock’s Mia Patterson scored a +36, Shamokin’s Kennedy Petrovich shot a +39, and Lewisburg’s Ava Markunas scored a +41 completing the top six.
