ATHENS – Athens senior Emma Bronson has always loved running.
Now she’s very excited to take her love of the sport of cross country to NCAA Division I Bucknell University in the fall. The Athens senior signed her Letter of commitment to Bucknell on Thursday.
A chemistry major with an eye on med. school, Bronson said she’s always loved to run.
“I’ve loved it as long as I can remember,” Emma said. I’ve made so many awesome friends there.”
The senior said that Bucknell is the perfect fit for her.
“For me, it as the right combination of academics and athletics. They have really strong athletic programs as well as a competitive team,” Emma said, adding that the Bucknell women’s team is competitive on the east coast and within the Patriot League annually.
“The coach has been there a long time, so he knows what he’s doing. It’s a great combination for me.
Emma added that she really likes the team.
“They’re all super nice,” Emma said. It’s a really close-knit team and I’m just really excited to become a part of it.”
Her high school coaches — dad Mike Bronson and Scott Riley – feel she’s ready for the challenge.
“I think she’s ready to take a step up in terms of competition,” said Mike. “She has a lot of room to grow and improve.”
He added that he and Riley have kept her mileage down so she has room to increase her training and be ready to make some big improvements and be able to compete at a higher level.
“Each year she takes a break in the winter and plays basketball. That gives her some competitive experience in another sport and gives her body a break from the wear and tear of running and she’s ready to get back to it in the spring,” said Mike.
Riley said that her natural talent and work ethic are whet makes her special.
“The work ethic she’s had for the last six years being part of our junior high program up through the high school program has been something that’s been consistent with her all along,” said Riley “The competitive side that she has will transition well at the next level.”
Riley said that they saw the talent at the junior high level.
“How that translated to the high school level sometimes is deceiving, but being competitive, running up front, being one of the team leaders for four years, running up front throughout the league in track and cross country throughout high school starting as a freshman shows her potential to run at the collegiate level.
At the Division I level, of course, every runner is a league, regional or state all-star. Riley thinks that will drive Emma to be her best.
“With the competitive nature that she has and the work ethic that she has (she’ll do well},” said Riley. Being around talent and other girls who are successful, having the ability to compete with them week in and week out will bring out another level from her that we haven’t seen yet, I think.”
Of course, coaching your progeny adds another level for Mike.
“My wife and I are both really proud of her going on to such a great school and continue to compete doing something that she loves,” said Mike. “That’s really important to us. I’m looking forward to seeing what the next four years hold for her and what she ends up developing into as a student and runner and being ready to move on to life as an adult.”
