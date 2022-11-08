CORNING — The Tioga Lady Tigers won a pair of tight sets and cruised in another on their way to the Section IV Class D volleyball championship on Sunday afternoon.
Tioga won a hard-fought first set by a 25-23 score before dominating Unadilla Valley 25-14 in the second set.
The Lady Tigers would jump out to a big lead over UV in the third set and then held on from there to record a 25-21 win and capture the sectional title.
“It’s crazy. It feels great. I knew we had what it takes, and I’m just happy for us,” said Tioga senior Reese Howey.
Howey said the Lady Tigers don’t always get off to a hot start, but they know how to finish the job.
“Sometimes we come out to a slow start, but we get rolling and we just have to keep it up and that’s what we did,” Howey said.
Howey finished with 12 service points, including four aces, 11 kills and three blocks in the victory.
Senior Megan Shumway was thrilled to claim the 2022 sectional title.
“It’s incredible to win it. Last year we didn’t quite make it. I’m just really proud of us as a team,” Shumway said.
For longtime coach Des Ford, it’s always special to bring home a Section IV title.
“Every time it’s a new group and it’s always like the first one to me,” Ford said.
The Tioga coach said one thing that sets this team apart from other years is the fact that they all get along.
“I have 16 very nice young ladies. They get along. They are respectful,” Ford said. “Sometimes you have those one or two in a mix ... and these guys all season, they just get along and that’s a huge piece, especially when (you’re dealing) with high school kids.”
Howey confirmed that this group of Lady Tigers is extremely close.
“It’s like family. It’s all my best friends ... I love playing with them,” Howey said.
Howey was also thrilled to win a sectional title for her head coach.
“I love it. I love Mrs. Ford. I never want to stop playing for her,” she said.
In Sunday’s sectional final, Kyra Bailey had a big outing for the Tigers as she finished with 10 service points to go along with 16 assists, 12 digs and two kills.
Hailey Browne had 14 digs, eight kills, three points and one assist. RaeAnne Feeko finished with 11 service points, including five aces, and one dig.
Also for Tioga, Layni Whitmore chipped in seven points, five digs, three kills, two aces and one block, while Megan Vance had six points, four digs, one kill and one ace, and Lily Mesler added five assists and two digs.
Joslyn Maciak had 11 digs, and Kali Bailey added six digs in the victory.
While happy to capture a sectional title, Ford said her team needs to continue to focus on becoming more consistent as they head into today’s state contest.
“We have been a little bit of a roller coaster, and the last week-and-a-half they have been consistent and up — and then today they kind of came down with a little more inconsistency, so we’re going to focus on that tomorrow,” said Ford, who said they were going to focus on their “offense and serve-receive” in practice on Monday.
The Lady Tigers will open states against Section IX champion Alexander Hamilton at Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose, N.Y. today at 4:30 p.m.
