WAVERLY — The 39th Annual Waverly Basketball camp wrapped up last week as 187 players converged on Waverly High School to hone their skills.

Players were broken into four age groups — NBA, Division I, Division II and Division III.

At the end of the week, a variety of awards were given out to recognize the hard work the players put in.

MVP awards went to Tioga’s Evan Sickler (NBA), Sayre’s Carson Rockwell (Division I), Towanda’s Boom Thompson (Division II), and Waverly’s Drew Croft (Division III).

NBA

MVP: Evan Sickler, Tioga

All-Stars: Joe Tomasso, Waverly; Jake VanHouten, Waverly; Isaiah Bretz, Waverly; Sam Lawrence, Mansfield; Peyton McClure, Wellsbor; and Elias Shrawder, Towanda

Most Improved Player: Jack Nolan, Williamson

1/2-Camp Scholarship: Ethan Perry, Tioga

Hustler: Kolson Keathley, Athens

1-on-1 Champ: Joey Tomasso, Waverly

Hot Shot Champ: Thomas Morley, Waverly

3-Point Champs: Jacobe Foster, Candor, and Connor Mosher, Athens

3-on-3 Champs: Andrew Potter, Horseheads; Chase Harmer, Horseheads; and Logan Probity, Troy

Free Throw Shooting Champ: Gavin Fisher, Tioga

Camp Defensive Team: Peyton McClure, Wellsboro, and Andrew Potter, Horseheads

Division I

MVP: Carson Rockwell, Sayre

All-Stars: Spencer Martin, Troy; Andy Hermansen, Mansfield; Chara Venkataswamy, Athens; Adam Kemp, Athens; Ben Shaw, Waverly; and Joe Rombach, Newark Valley

Most Improved Player: Thomas White, Horseheads

1/2-Camp Scholarship: Porter Dadonna, Waverly

Hustler: Aaron Kirk, Wellsboro

1-on-1 Champ: Carson Rockwell, Sayre

Hot Shot Champ: Spencer Martin, Troy

3-Point Champs: Carson Rockwell, Sayre, and Thomas White, Horseheads

3-on-3 Champs: Thomas White, Horseheads; Brady Landmesser, Tioga; and Trey Teribury, Troy

Free Throw Shooting Champ: Adam Kemp, Athens

Camp Defensive Team: Peyton Robinson, Waverly

Division II

MVP: Boom Thompson, Towanda

All-Stars: Evan Allen (Troy), Preston Harmer (Horseheads), Braiden Judson (Waverly), Eli Ayers (Troy), and Griffin Morral (Wellsboro)

Most Improved Player: Charlie Salsman, Sayre

1/2-Camp Scholarship: Brycen Fiske, Waverly

Hustler: Tyrese Gamby, Sayre

Knockout Champ: Michael Sutryk, Sayre

1-on-1 Champ: Boom Thompson, Towanda

Hot Shot Champ: Griffin Morral, Wellsboro

3-on-3 Champs: Boom Thompson, Towanda; Tyler Grover, Wyalusing; Brayden Hovacs, Northeast Bradford; and Clay Wilkes, Northeast Bradford

Free Throw Shooting Champ: Wiley Signori, Trumansburg

Camp Defensive Team: Ben Potter, Horseheads and Mitchell Gesford, Wyalusing

Division III

MVP: Drew Croft, Waverly

All-Stars: Lincoln Thomas, Candor; Treyton Thompson, Candor; Maddex Presher, Waverly; Colton McCauley, Elmira; and Dempsey Stevens, Towanda

Most Improved Player: Cohen Kraft, Sayre

1/2-Camp Scholarship: Cooper Bailey, Athens

Hustler: Gavin Harmer, Horseheads

Knockout Champ: Lincoln Thomas, Candor

1-on-1 Champ: Maddex Presher, Waverly

Hot Shot Champ: Kohen Kraft, Sayre

3-on-3 Champs: Drew Croft, Waverly; William Wojtwsiak, Newark Valley; and Branson Myers, Athens

Free Throw Shooting Champ: Griffen Smith, Athens

Camp Defensive Team: Lucas Krems, Troy and Owen Moore, Canton

In addition to the individual awards, players also competed on teams in each division, with a champion being crowned at the end of the week.

The champions were the Warriors (NBA), St. Peter’s (Division I), Bloomsburg (Division II) and Cortland (Division III).

NBA Team Champions — Warriors: Joey Tomasso, Waverly; Jon Searles, Waverly; Nehemiah Anthony, Waverly; Lincoln Sharpsteen, Waverly; Hogan Shaw, Sayre; Kolson Keathley, Athens; Jack Cheresnowsky, Athens; Landon Allen, Edison; Gordon Weaver, Troy; E.J. Keck, Wellsboro; Wil Shrewder; Towanda

Division I Team Champions — St. Peter’s: Carson Rockwell, Sayre; Dominic Mezzatesta, Sayre; Tim Wojtysiak, Newark Valley; Andy Hermansen, Mansfield; Malaki Banks, Broadway School; Pryor Teribury, Troy; Nevin Mack, Spencer-Van Etten; Landon Clark, Towanda; and Daniel Fischer, Waverly

Division II Team Champions — Bloomsburg: Ransom Schultz, Wellsboro; Griffin Morral, Wellsboro; Tyrese Gamby, Sayre; Eli Ayers, Troy; Parker Brown, Troy; Sam Cheresnowsky, Athens; Michael Sutryk, Sayre; Ben Potter, Horseheads; and Anson Harris, Troy

Division III Team Champions — Cortland: Ryan Graninger, Wyalusing; Brayden Thornton, Athens; Gavin Harmer, Horseheads; Carson Hunt, Sayre; Cole Hunt, Sayre; William Schoonover, Canton; Ian Johnston, Athens; Drew Croft, Waverly; Maddex Presher, Waverly; and Jacob Heath, Waverly

