WAVERLY — The 39th Annual Waverly Basketball camp wrapped up last week as 187 players converged on Waverly High School to hone their skills.
Players were broken into four age groups — NBA, Division I, Division II and Division III.
At the end of the week, a variety of awards were given out to recognize the hard work the players put in.
MVP awards went to Tioga’s Evan Sickler (NBA), Sayre’s Carson Rockwell (Division I), Towanda’s Boom Thompson (Division II), and Waverly’s Drew Croft (Division III).
NBA
MVP: Evan Sickler, Tioga
All-Stars: Joe Tomasso, Waverly; Jake VanHouten, Waverly; Isaiah Bretz, Waverly; Sam Lawrence, Mansfield; Peyton McClure, Wellsbor; and Elias Shrawder, Towanda
Most Improved Player: Jack Nolan, Williamson
1/2-Camp Scholarship: Ethan Perry, Tioga
Hustler: Kolson Keathley, Athens
1-on-1 Champ: Joey Tomasso, Waverly
Hot Shot Champ: Thomas Morley, Waverly
3-Point Champs: Jacobe Foster, Candor, and Connor Mosher, Athens
3-on-3 Champs: Andrew Potter, Horseheads; Chase Harmer, Horseheads; and Logan Probity, Troy
Free Throw Shooting Champ: Gavin Fisher, Tioga
Camp Defensive Team: Peyton McClure, Wellsboro, and Andrew Potter, Horseheads
Division I
MVP: Carson Rockwell, Sayre
All-Stars: Spencer Martin, Troy; Andy Hermansen, Mansfield; Chara Venkataswamy, Athens; Adam Kemp, Athens; Ben Shaw, Waverly; and Joe Rombach, Newark Valley
Most Improved Player: Thomas White, Horseheads
1/2-Camp Scholarship: Porter Dadonna, Waverly
Hustler: Aaron Kirk, Wellsboro
1-on-1 Champ: Carson Rockwell, Sayre
Hot Shot Champ: Spencer Martin, Troy
3-Point Champs: Carson Rockwell, Sayre, and Thomas White, Horseheads
3-on-3 Champs: Thomas White, Horseheads; Brady Landmesser, Tioga; and Trey Teribury, Troy
Free Throw Shooting Champ: Adam Kemp, Athens
Camp Defensive Team: Peyton Robinson, Waverly
Division II
MVP: Boom Thompson, Towanda
All-Stars: Evan Allen (Troy), Preston Harmer (Horseheads), Braiden Judson (Waverly), Eli Ayers (Troy), and Griffin Morral (Wellsboro)
Most Improved Player: Charlie Salsman, Sayre
1/2-Camp Scholarship: Brycen Fiske, Waverly
Hustler: Tyrese Gamby, Sayre
Knockout Champ: Michael Sutryk, Sayre
1-on-1 Champ: Boom Thompson, Towanda
Hot Shot Champ: Griffin Morral, Wellsboro
3-on-3 Champs: Boom Thompson, Towanda; Tyler Grover, Wyalusing; Brayden Hovacs, Northeast Bradford; and Clay Wilkes, Northeast Bradford
Free Throw Shooting Champ: Wiley Signori, Trumansburg
Camp Defensive Team: Ben Potter, Horseheads and Mitchell Gesford, Wyalusing
Division III
MVP: Drew Croft, Waverly
All-Stars: Lincoln Thomas, Candor; Treyton Thompson, Candor; Maddex Presher, Waverly; Colton McCauley, Elmira; and Dempsey Stevens, Towanda
Most Improved Player: Cohen Kraft, Sayre
1/2-Camp Scholarship: Cooper Bailey, Athens
Hustler: Gavin Harmer, Horseheads
Knockout Champ: Lincoln Thomas, Candor
1-on-1 Champ: Maddex Presher, Waverly
Hot Shot Champ: Kohen Kraft, Sayre
3-on-3 Champs: Drew Croft, Waverly; William Wojtwsiak, Newark Valley; and Branson Myers, Athens
Free Throw Shooting Champ: Griffen Smith, Athens
Camp Defensive Team: Lucas Krems, Troy and Owen Moore, Canton
In addition to the individual awards, players also competed on teams in each division, with a champion being crowned at the end of the week.
The champions were the Warriors (NBA), St. Peter’s (Division I), Bloomsburg (Division II) and Cortland (Division III).
NBA Team Champions — Warriors: Joey Tomasso, Waverly; Jon Searles, Waverly; Nehemiah Anthony, Waverly; Lincoln Sharpsteen, Waverly; Hogan Shaw, Sayre; Kolson Keathley, Athens; Jack Cheresnowsky, Athens; Landon Allen, Edison; Gordon Weaver, Troy; E.J. Keck, Wellsboro; Wil Shrewder; Towanda
Division I Team Champions — St. Peter’s: Carson Rockwell, Sayre; Dominic Mezzatesta, Sayre; Tim Wojtysiak, Newark Valley; Andy Hermansen, Mansfield; Malaki Banks, Broadway School; Pryor Teribury, Troy; Nevin Mack, Spencer-Van Etten; Landon Clark, Towanda; and Daniel Fischer, Waverly
Division II Team Champions — Bloomsburg: Ransom Schultz, Wellsboro; Griffin Morral, Wellsboro; Tyrese Gamby, Sayre; Eli Ayers, Troy; Parker Brown, Troy; Sam Cheresnowsky, Athens; Michael Sutryk, Sayre; Ben Potter, Horseheads; and Anson Harris, Troy
Division III Team Champions — Cortland: Ryan Graninger, Wyalusing; Brayden Thornton, Athens; Gavin Harmer, Horseheads; Carson Hunt, Sayre; Cole Hunt, Sayre; William Schoonover, Canton; Ian Johnston, Athens; Drew Croft, Waverly; Maddex Presher, Waverly; and Jacob Heath, Waverly
