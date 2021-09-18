MONTGOMERY — Sayre overcame a 16-14 third quarter deficit for a 36-16 Northern Tier League Small School Division win over Montgomery Friday night.
With his team trailing, Zack Garrity scored on a three-yard run with 1:50 to go in the quarter and the Redskins never trailed again.
David Northrup scored on a six-yard run and Garrity rumbled in from 27 yards out to set the final margin.
Sayre opened the scoring with a 12-yard Northrup run in the first quarter but missed the PAT.
In the second period, Logan Almeida tied the game with a four-yard run for Montgomery and put his team up with a two-point converson pass to Coltin Hans.
Brayden Horton scored on a two-yard run later in the half and connected with cousin Luke Horton for the two-point conversion.
That put Sayre up at the half, but Montgomery took the lead back with 5:22 to go in the third on a 46-yard pass from Almeida to Hans. When Almeida ran in the PAT, the host squad had its 16-14 lead.
Garrity led Sayre on the ground with 91 yards on 13 carries and Northrup had 51 yards on 11 runs.
Brayden Horton hit eight of 16 passes for 181 yards with Jackson Hubbard the leader in yards with 66 on two catches. Josh Arnold had three catches for 55 yards.
Colby Springman ended his night early, going out with 78 yards on 10 carries to lead Montgomery on the ground.
Almeida finished with eight completions for 130 yards. Hans led Almeida’s receiving corps with 98 yards on fove receptions.
Sayre will visit Muncy Friday night.
