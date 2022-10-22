Tioga survives Delhi challenge

TIOGA CENTER — Tioga had dominated every opponent this season through the first seven games of the year.
Those expecting more of the same Friday night when Delhi’s Bulldogs came to town were in for a surprise. Delhi scored first and had a chance to score last.
Then with well under a minute left in the game and his team leading 28-21, Ousmane Duncanson stepped in front of a pass by Delhi quarterback Logan Nealis to put an end to the threat and preserve the Tigers’ 28-21 win.
Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello wasn’t surprised at all.
“They’re athletic and they’re big,” said the coach. “We knew they were going to be bigger than us coming in, but I thought we played four quarters of football. I’m just proud of the guys.”
Duncanson said that the pick didn’t come from any particular intel on the Bulldogs.
“Coach (Aiello) just told me to key on the fullback if he was on my side,” Duncanson said. “That’s all props to my coach there.”
“That was a fun game,” said Aiello. “They came in undefeated and ranked sixth for the reason, but at the same time, I’m really proud of our guys. They stayed in the moment and grinded it out.”
Duncanson made the pick at Delhi’s 26-yard line and returned it inside the Bulldogs’ 10-yard line where Tioga was able to kneel out the win.
Delhi was able to run on the Tigers, moving the ball on its first possession and pinning Tioga deep. After forcing a quick punt, the Bulldogs started at their 44-yard line and drove the ball down the field to score on a two-yard run by Luke Schnabel.
As good teams will, Tioga answered. Caden Bellis’ two-yard TD plunge followed a 71-yard drive that took seven plays and 2:43 off the clock.
Again, Delhi moved the ball as the Bulldogs’ passing game came to life. Nealis hit Angelo Krzyston, Schnabel, and Tanner Bracchy in a march that pushed the ball to Tioga’s 31-yard line before a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
As fans have been accustomed to seeing from Tioga, the Tigers covered 69 yards in nine plays. The big blow was a 40-yard pass from Bellis to Shea Bailey to get to Delhi’s 18-yard line. Three plays later Bellis bulled in from the 1-yard line with 29 seconds left in the first half.
“That was big,” said Aiello of the TD right before the half.”
Tioga won the opening coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Tigers started at their 39-yard line and rode the hard running of Drew Macumber into the red zone. After a small loss, Bellis hit Valentino Rossi with a 22-yard TD pass with 6:51 left in the third.
Those back-to-back scores proved to be the difference.
After Tioga kicked off, back-to-back turnovers set Delhi up at Tioga’s 36-yard line. Deftly mixing the pass and run, Delhi made its way to Tioga’s 12-yard line. Then Nealis connected with Luke Schnabel from there for the score.
After finding yards hard to come by on the ground for much of the game, Tioga started getting chunk runs when the Tigers got the ball back. After a couple of shorter runs, Bellis, Evan Sickler, and Macumber covered 43 yards on three runs. Two plays later Bellis hit Duncanson with an eight-yard TD pass.
That made it 28-14 Tioga but on the Bulldogs’ first snap, Delhi went with a trick play. Receiver Krzyston took a pitch and hit Noah Dungan with a pass that ended in an 80-yard TD.
Things looked good for Tioga as the Tigers sought to close out the game. With 1:51 left, Tioga completed a 39-yard pass but the Bulldogs ripped the ball out and had one last chance.
After getting one first down on a fourth-down facemask penalty that erased a sack, Karson Sindoni got a sack on Nealis before Duncan’s pick sealed the win.
Tioga is scheduled to host Deposit-Hancock at 7 p.m. Friday.
